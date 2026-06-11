A rational look at the polarising Ferrari Luce

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Even those with an indifference to cars are roused by the mention of Ferrari.

They know exactly what the moniker represents even if only in generic terms: the acoustics of a racing car, an exotic wedge shape designed to slice through air, and lustrous red paint.

The all-electric Luce is none of those things (okay, you can have it in red), but it still triggers strong emotional responses.

Just not the ones usually associated with the famed Cavallino Rampante badge.

Now that the initial shock has waned and the confetti has settled, we should take a balanced look at what the model portends and how other prestige marques navigated their forays into the now ubiquitous electric space.

The Luce stirred huge promise when the initial teaser images were revealed. Details like the elegant, thin-rimmed three-spoke steering wheel (with Manettino switches), classic circular ventilation slots and recessed key slot hinted at a traditional feel.

Blended with the requisite level of digitisation, of course — it was penned by the same man who styled the svelte lines of the original iPhone: Jony Ive.

There's no denying the exquisite nature of the interior. (Supplied)

The teaser images stoked imagination. Perhaps you expected it to resemble the Purosangue, just with a stronger focus on aerodynamics. Or, like me, you might have envisaged the taut proportions of a modernised Dino, using the recent 296 GTB as further inspiration.

When the wraps came off the Luce, not many could have anticipated a Ferrari could look so odd. Electric or not.

The public comments on the official channels of the brand appeared united with disdain. And were at odds with the sugar-coated sentiments of some personalities that Ferrari invited to the reveal in person. Attendees were cherry-picked. There was one media representative from South Africa.

The share price of the manufacturer dropped by as much as 8% after the reveal. If that was not enough evidence of a misstep, consider the unequivocally disappointed reaction from former CEO Luca di Montezemolo. You can find that clip on just about every social platform.

These two developments made it really hard to believe the authenticity of cheerful views expressed by attendees reporting back. Against such a frank, denunciatory take from someone on the level of Di Montezemolo, what significance does gratuitous praise from influencer so-and-so really hold?

Some likened the silhouette to that of the Nissan Leaf. (Supplied)

Anyway, with a critical thinking cap on, why would Ferrari have proceeded with such an obviously divisive piece of design?

Some experts acknowledge the need to appeal to a wider audience beyond the ardent Ferrari tifoso.

Although a car like this irked the faithful, its practicality, blended with the cachet of that badge, could just position it as a sales volume booster in electric-booming regions like China, the biggest car market in the world.

Then again, China has its own mix of domestic electric car options, including sleek creations like the Xiaomi SU7 and Nio ET7. They boast lengthy ranges, inoffensive styling and crucially, cost a fraction of the Luce’s €550,000 (about R10.47m) asking price.

Still, we cannot forget that there are consumers who care less about price and more about sheer exclusivity. In the case of a car like the V12-powered 849 Testarossa Spider, one can easily see and understand why such a pedigreed specimen would command a price of more than R13.5m.

But beyond the badge and sumptuous cabin, the Luce is just a five-seater electric car that will likely deliver the same sensations as other vehicles of similar ilk. In principle, a competent, practical zero-emissions vehicle, but is it an authentic Ferrari?

That is why the Luce leaves so many people feeling bilious. It is simply a step too far from the illustrious heritage of one of the most captivating performance car brands in the world.

Jaguar shocked the world in similar fashion to the Luce, with its Type 00. (Supplied)

Jaguar employed similar shock tactics with its all-electric reinvention, the 2025 Type 00 concept, and the response was much the same. We ought not to forget that BMW also ruffled feathers with the IX, their first electric SUV.

By contrast, prestige brands such as Porsche and Rolls-Royce took more logical approaches with their first electric cars. Instead of controversy, these marques gave their electric models familiar hallmarks and identities dictated by tradition.

A strategy that paid off when one considers the warm reception had by the Taycan and Spectre. My paws are yet to make contact with the steering wheel of the latter. But in the case of the Porsche, this humble scribe has spent enough time in the saddle of various Taycan models to report that it is a bona fide Porsche.

Porsche opted for a more conventional electric car debut in 2020. (Supplied)

The very stylistic execution of the thing speaks clearly to the DNA of the famed 911, from the frontal wings to the curved buttocks and curved window line. Testing the car for the first time in 2020, the acceleration of the Taycan Turbo was simply road-shredding: 0-100km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds. One missed the thrumming engine noise of a 911’s flat-six, but at least the sharp handling reflexes stayed true to the character of the engine-powered counterpart.

The Luce is purported to have a 529km range with an output of 772kW and a claimed 0-100km/h time of 2.5 seconds. Quick, but considering that the Taycan broke the three-second barrier all those years ago, it is hardly remarkable.

It will be interesting to see what line Scuderia South Africa takes when the inevitable local unveiling takes place. This is a hugely controversial car, one that appears to have purposefully gone against the grain.

For a niche of brazen statement-makers out there, that might just be reason enough to consider adding a Luce to the collection.

After all, the novelty of popping in to the shops in an attention-grabbing, wide-bodied Ferrari 12 Cilindri would wear off very quickly.

Quirky aesthetics aside, the silent efficiency and spacious cabin of the Luce could just make it the world’s most pedigreed grocery-getter.