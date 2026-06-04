Where design meets destination

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Most car brands sponsor things; Lexus tends to create them.

From its celebrated installations at Milan Design Week to its network of Intersect cultural spaces across global cities, the brand has built a consistent track record of extending its design philosophy into experiences that have nothing to do with driving and everything to do with how the brand thinks.

The collaboration with Tintswalo Collection, a collection of exclusive hotels and properties across South Africa, follows that same logic.

The partnership, anchored around a shared platform called The Art of Experience, takes shape across a series of curated experiences available at selected Western Cape Tintswalo properties, each conceived where Lexus’s Japanese design sensibility and Tintswalo’s intimate approach to Southern African luxury meet.

The Lexus Lexcursion is a chauffeured drive through the Cape Peninsula, curated to engage the senses through scenery, sound, culture and cuisine.

The Lexus Tea Experience, hosted at the colourful Tintswalo Summer House in Glencairn, takes a different approach: a refined Japanese-inspired tea ritual blending South African botanicals with Japanese tea traditions.

Lexus x Tintswalo elevate luxury with curated Cape experiences. (Supplied)

At Tintswalo Boulders in Simons Town, the Lexus Jazz Kissa offers something more unexpected: an intimate, ocean-facing listening lounge inspired by Japan’s iconic jazz cafés, dedicated to slow listening, fine taste and thoughtful design.

For those who know what a jazz kissa demands of both curator and listener, no further explanation is needed. For those who do not, it is an education worth having.

Completing the initial offering is Intersect by Lexus, a rotating retail and art platform showcasing South African artists and designers whose work reflects the qualities both brands share: refined craft, conscious luxury and subtle beauty.

“The Lexus brand is built on anticipation, craftsmanship and hospitality,” says Tasneem Lorgat, general manager of Marketing Communications at Lexus South Africa.

“Through this partnership with Tintswalo Collection, we are able to express those values beyond our vehicles and into immersive lifestyle experiences that reflect how our customers live, travel and connect with the world.”

Lexus x Tintswalo: Where Japanese design meets South African luxury. (Supplied)

Lisa Goosen, CEO of Tintswalo Collection, frames it from another direction: “This collaboration allows us to enhance our guest journeys through thoughtful mobility, cultural storytelling and meaningful experiences that reflect both our local heritage and a global design language.”

The partnership represents a broadening of what luxury means in a South African context. More considered, more connected and more attuned to the emotional register that separates a genuinely memorable experience from one that is simply expensive. Both brands have spent years building towards that standard independently. The collaboration is an opportunity to pursue it together.

New experiences, artist partnerships and curated moments will be introduced across the Tintswalo portfolio throughout 2026.

lexus.co.za | tintswalo.com

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