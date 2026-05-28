The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series is here

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The ultra-luxury car market has become increasingly obsessed with individuality.

Buyers spending north of R5m on a grand touring roadster expect more than performance and prestige. They expect a car that makes a considered statement, one that reflects a point of view rather than simply a price point.

That appetite for distinction sits at the centre of the new Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series, the most extravagant open top model Maybach has produced to date.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series (Supplied)

The Monogram Series launches with two design concepts, each with a distinct personality:

Red Ambience pairs Obsidian Black metallic with the multi-layered depth of Manufaktur Garnet Red metallic, producing a vivid combination.

White Ambience takes a cooler approach, balancing the same Obsidian Black against the luminous quality of Manufaktur Opalite White Magno.

Two directions, one intention: a roadster that is immediately and unmistakably a Maybach.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series (Supplied)

The exterior carries details that reward extra attention. The chrome-finished radiator grille is illuminated along its contours, as is the finely integrated Maybach lettering. The bonnet bears an upright Mercedes star and a chromed fin running front to rear along its centre, a proportion-redefining detail that gives the SL a visual authority entirely its own.

Behind the seats, an aerodynamic scoop completes the silhouette.

Open the door and the interior is just as sleek. The cabin is wrapped entirely in sustainably tanned Crystal White Manufaktur Exclusive Nappa leather, creating a cocooning effect while somehow remaining airy and open.

The comfort seats carry a new floral design with silver chrome accents and galvanised backrests, while the acoustic-comfort soft top carries a discreet Maybach pattern and, roof up or down, the cabin remains impressively insulated from the world beyond it.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series (Supplied)

At the heart of all this sits a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine producing 430kW, managed by a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. It is a powertrain that delivers the kind of performance the exterior promises without compromising the refinement of the interior.

The Maybach-specific suspension features semi-active hydraulic roll stabilisation and softer steel springs to easily handle road imperfections, while the standard rear-axle steering ensures a car of this size feels considerably more manageable.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series (Supplied)

The noise-optimised exhaust system and comprehensive insulation measures ensure the soundtrack inside the cabin remains one of your choosing, whether it is the wind over the windscreen or the silence of a perfectly sealed soft top on an empty highway at dusk.

“We want to surprise, inspire and excite,” said Alexandra Boavida of Mercedes-Benz South Africa. “This is a true Maybach for the ultimate in open-air motoring enjoyment.”

The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series is priced at R5,092,000 including VAT, excluding CO² levy, and comes with a five-year or 100,000km service and maintenance plan.

mercedes-benz.co.za

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