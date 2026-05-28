Petrolhead pilgrimages

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The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the place to be if you’re a motorhead.

Every year a number of high-profile collectable-car events draw enthusiasts from around the world to immerse themselves in automotive lore and perhaps invest in their latest motorised toy.

Here are four prestige pilgrimages that should be on the bucket list of any self-respecting petrolhead:

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este | May 15-17

Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024 (Supplied)

Haul out the Panama hats — since 1929, the Concorso d’Eleganza event for classic and vintage cars takes place annually at and near the Villa d’Este hotel in Cernobbio, on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy.

It is a highlight of the automotive calendar when visitors can admire classic beauties, visionary concept cars and legends of automotive history up close in elegant surroundings in expansive, park-like grounds.

The annual Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este plays out on the shores of Lake Como. (Supplied)

The prestigious event, organised jointly by BMW Group and Villa d’Este since 2009, brings together historic and concept cars, including a parade of rare and precious vehicles from various eras.

Broad Arrow presents highly curated collector cars at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este auction. The 2025 event achieved over €31m in sales, including a record-setting €7.5m for a 1948 Ferrari 166.

concorsodeleganzavilladeste.com

Goodwood Festival of Speed | July 9-12

Goodwood Festival of Speed (Denis Droppa)

For anyone who grew up addicted to screaming engines and the smell of burnt rubber, the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed is almost like sacred ground. Each July, around 150,000 enthusiasts descend on the vast Goodwood estate in southern England, the family seat of the Duke of Richmond, to soak up a celebration of the world’s most legendary performance cars, driven by racing greats from both yesteryear and today.

The festival is a celebration of motoring through the ages. Exotic machinery is displayed on the showgrounds and then unleashed on the famous Goodwood Hillclimb, where they charge uphill in a spine-tingling chorus of engine noise.

Spectators experience a rolling showcase that spans everything from Formula One racers to vintage icons and the latest generation of high-performance sports cars. For visitors looking to pick up a precious souvenir, Bonham Cars hosts an auction of high-end classics.

goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/

Knysna Simola Hillclimb | April 30 - May 3

The Knysna Simola Hillclimb. (Supplied)

This annual event on the scenic Garden Route celebrates its 16th edition in 2026. High-end supercars, hot hatchbacks, high-performance sedans, beefy muscle cars and everything in between race up the 1.9km Simola Hill in one of South Africa’s premier motorsport fixtures.

The three-day event begins with Classic Car Friday, reserved for cars built before 1990. The King of the Hill competition for standard production and unrestricted cars in various classes takes place over the weekend. Saturday is for practice and pre-qualifying, while Sunday features final qualifying, the class finals and category shootouts.

Last year’s overall King of the Hill was Pieter Zeelie in a modified Toyota MR2 Super GT with a time of 37.090 seconds at an average speed of 184.4km/h.

speedfestival.co.za

Monterey Car Week and Pebble Beach Concours | August 7-16

The Lamborghini Lanzador was unveiled at Monterey Car Week 2025. (Supplied)

One of the premier international gatherings for motoring enthusiasts, Monterey Car Week takes place annually and showcases some of the most collectable vehicles in the world. Various car-related events are held in and around Monterey, California, including auctions, VIP parties, races and car shows, culminating in the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The highest auction price achieved at Monterey Car Week 2025 was $26m for a one-of-one 2025 Tailor Made Ferrari Daytona SP3, sold by RM Sotheby’s — a new world record as the most valuable new car yet sold at auction.

pebblebeachconcours.net

From the May issue of Wanted, 2026