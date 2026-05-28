Ferrari bets on generational tech shift with new Luce EV

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Luce has the largest staggered wheel diameters on a series-production Ferrari road car: 23-inch front and 24-inch rear.

Ferrari presented its first fully electric car on Monday, marking a high-stakes shift by the luxury sports car maker as competitors including Porsche and Lamborghini scale back their EV ambitions, citing weak demand.

The four-door Luce, Italian for “light”, was developed with the help of former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his collective LoveFrom, and is Ferrari’s first five-seater.

The halo taillights are said to celebrate the beauty and clarity of the 360 Modena and 458 Italia. (Ferrari)

Ferrari aims to appeal to families with deep pockets, offering them comfortable seats, high-end tech and a 597l boot. Deliveries of the long-awaited Luce, priced at €550,000 (R10.4m), are due to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“It’s the result of five years of work,” CEO Benedetto Vigna told more than 200 reporters gathered in Rome.

The Luce features an active suspension system derived from the F80 and rear axle steering. (Ferrari)

The Luce, which amplifies natural vibration sounds from its EV powertrain to maintain the visceral appeal of a traditional Ferrari, marks a gamble that a generation steeped in technology and AI, and less attached to its trademark 12- and eight-cylinder engine legacy, will shift to high-tech luxury EVs.

Ferrari is hoping that will also give it the opportunity to move further into markets such as China, where EVs are widespread and big petrol cars are heavily taxed.

Inside, mechanical buttons, dials, toggles and switches are combined with multifunctional digital displays developed with Samsung Display. (Ferrari Lu)

“In our client base there are many who are still looking for something completely different, to be used in different moments of life,” said Ferrari’s chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera.

“It’s absolutely stunning,” Galliera added of the car, which features four electric motors — one per wheel — which help deliver a peak output of 772kW, a top speed of more than 310km/h, and increased agility for a car weighing more than 2.2 tons. The Luce sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds.

The Luce's architecture accommodates four doors and five seats, which is a first for the Prancing Horse. (Ferrari)

Ferrari said the Luce has a maximum range in excess of 530km. Its high-voltage battery pack – designed as a structural element of the car — comprises 210 cells in series that deliver 122kWh and support fast charging up to 350kW.

A light show launch featured five Luce models, painted from Ferrari-red to white and light blue, which mark a break from the carmaker’s aggressive, muscular, signature sporty style with a larger body and expansive, glass-led design.

The Luce interior defers to traditional Ferrari luxury, with leather, glass and anodised aluminium surfaces and several physical controls which differ from the all-digital, touch-led approach of Tesla and some Chinese EV makers.

First published by Reuters.