Talos unveils a carbon-clad Porsche 911 RT

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The UK’s Yorkshire-based tuner and resto-modder, Talos, has pulled the wraps off its new and ultra-exclusive Porsche 911 RT, which is limited to just 20 units worldwide.

Based on the 911 GT3 RS and inspired by the legendary 911 R race car, this handcrafted creation features a bold exterior design defined by an aggressive aerodynamics package that wouldn’t be out of place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Some of the standout features include a massive front splitter, louvered front wings, a vented bonnet, side skirts and a huge, fully adjustable fixed rear spoiler positioned above a six-bladed rear diffuser. Talos has also, with the help of leading motorsport specialists MCT Carbon, fashioned most of the body panels from exposed carbon fibre. This helps slash kerb weight by 80kg compared with the Porsche GT3 RS. A set of deep-dished, centre-locking alloy wheels are shod with high-performance Michelin tyres.

The fixed rear wing is fully adjustable. (Talos)

Of course, Talos’ marketing team is quick to point out that every 911 RT build can — and most definitely should — be customised to suit owner preferences. As such, everything from body colour and carbon weave pattern to interior materials and exhaust tone can be altered.

Under-the-skin upgrades include a bespoke suspension system, developed in collaboration with Öhlins, that Talos says achieves a perfect balance between road comfort and sharp handling. Featuring TTX digital technology, drivers can fine-tune damper settings via their smartphone, making car setup an absolute snap.

The 4.0l flat-six boxer engine has been given a mild overhaul and now produces 402kW — 16kW more than the standard 911 GT3 RS. Talos says the engine mapping has also been tweaked to feel “natural and progressive”, which apparently allows drivers to fully exploit the car’s capabilities without compromise.

Those keen on a little more horsepower can also specify an optional turbo upgrade kit. Go for broke, we say. Especially when you’re already shelling out £850,000 (R18.85m), excluding the donor vehicle.

First published in TimesLive.