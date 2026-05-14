70 years of Ferrari in SA

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The new tribute publication dedicated to 70 years of Ferrari racing in Southern Africa.

SA Motorsport Memories, in collaboration with Pablo Clark Racing, has launched the 70 Years of Ferrari Racing in Southern Africa coffee table book.

The SA Motorsport Memories outfit specialises in premium publications that tell the story of South Africa’s rich motoring heritage.

For more than 40 years, the Pablo Clark racing workshop that’s based in Kyalami has been offering sales and support services to racing teams and their machinery of the Italian Ferrari marque, making them ideal partners for the tribute book.

The new publication spanning 384 pages documents the rich, previously untold history of Ferrari’s participation in Southern African motorsport, starting from its regional debut in 1955 to now.

The book features more than 650 carefully curated images, each accompanied by captions in both English and Italian, many of them sourced from private collections and seen by the public for the first time.

The book covers the details the history using images and technical specification. (Pablo Clark Racing)

Comprehensive race results, technical specifications, chassis numbers and the historical driver line-ups and their personal stories are also covered. In tribute, the book is dedicated to the late Giorgio Cavalieri (1947–2020), a central figure in Ferrari’s history in South Africa.

Different editions of the book are being made available. The Tifosi Edition is a hardcover large-format publication limited to 650 copies and costing R2,300.

The Campioni Edition is limited to 100 numbered and signed copies and presented in an exclusive Alcantara-covered display box and individually numbered with a unique chassis plate. This model costs R8,625.00.

For purchase inquiries, visit www.samotorsportmemories.com

This article was first published in Business Day.