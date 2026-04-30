Review | 2026 Toyota Corolla GR-Sport emphasises show over go

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Just about every generation of the Corolla has had some variation of a mildly sporting derivative — something to tickle the racing aspirations of the everyday men and women who bought a Corolla because of pragmatic considerations.

With nameplates, the Sprinter became iconic. But Toyota also deployed the traditional “Sport” term to the backsides of some Corolla models.

In today’s hierarchy of the model, the most potent expression is the GR Corolla hatchback. But there is no such creation in the Corolla Cross — if you want something with a more exciting slant, the GR-Sport version is your go-to.

GR badges peppered throughout cabin. (Shaun Mallett)

It wears the acronym of GR-S for short and was first released locally in 2022. While the Corolla Cross received a refresh at the beginning of 2025, only recently was the GR-S treated to enhancements of its own.

Allow me to start with the cabin. Thankfully, it benefits from upgrades that were rolled out to the Corolla Cross in 2025, which include the deletion of the foot-operated parking brake in favour of a more modern electronically operated one. The switch is near the gear lever.

Note the stainless steel pedals, red stitching on the leatherette upholstery and red safety-belts, reminiscent of those from the ’90s Corolla Sport. The “Kentucky Rounder” shape, as many SA consumers know it colloquially. The infotainment screen measures 10.1 inches, with revised menus, but sadly the physical volume dial was cut. Its instrument cluster is fully digital, measuring 12.3 inches.

During our test week, the vehicle’s exterior package piqued the interest of those driving lesser Corolla Cross versions. The front gains a black mesh grille and skid plate, while the side profile is enhanced by snazzy 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear also benefits from a skid plate insert, while the signature Toyota emblem is set against a black background.

Stainless steel pedals bring a racy appearance. (Shaun Mallett)

Specification is fair, with a surround-view camera, climate control, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and an electrically operated tailgate among other expected essentials. But having tested a great number of models from China in the last few weeks, this Toyota simply cannot match the level of standard gadgetry doled out on similar Eastern alternatives.

Luckily the GR-S is equipped with seven airbags, unlike the lower grade versions of the Corolla Cross with five, which earned the two-star rating when Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa tested it.

Although the Chinese have undercut legacy favourites and raised the bar with the number of amenities, Toyota’s reputation remains hard to beat. Behind the wheel you are assured in the knowledge that this car was developed and built in SA for local conditions to last well beyond the next two general elections.

It feels just right, in that typically Toyota Corolla kind of way: foolproof to operate, confident at freeway speeds, stopping and steering in a self-assured manner. Not going to set your heart ablaze like the full-cream GR hatchback, but it gets the job done. Just temper your expectations with regards to performance.

Practical virtues remain unaltered, such as the decent 434l boot. (Shaun Mallett)

The focus is on sipping fuel, of course, particularly with the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) version that couples a self-charging battery and electric motor to the familiar 1.8l petrol four-cylinder. That makes for an output of 90kW/142Nm.

Without driving without much consideration for frugality, consumption remained between 5.8l/100km to 6.1l/100km. You are rarely tempted to drive it too spiritedly given the droning sounds facilitated by the continuously-variable transmission (CVT). That is the Corolla Cross GR-S in a nutshell. Sporty in look and aspiration, but still the quintessential motoring appliance that rational decision-makers know and love.

Pricing starts at R527,000 for the non-hybrid derivative, while the HEV costs R569,700. This includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, with a separate warranty of eight years or 195,000km for the battery. The standard service plan offers the owner six scheduled visits or a duration of 90,000km.

This article was first published in TimesLive.