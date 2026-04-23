Drop-top diva: a Continental GTC like no other

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Well-heeled buyers enjoy having a luxury car that doesn’t look exactly like all the other models of the same brand cruising through Monaco or Clifton. That’s why personalisation is a major part of Bentley’s business, and its Mulliner custom-coachbuilding division offers personalisation that goes far beyond the average options catalogue.

If budget is no issue, the British carmaker can personalise your luxury ride to the nth degree to match your most extravagant or whimsical tastes. The latest bespoke showpiece highlighting what Mulliner can offer is a one-of-a-kind Continental GTC unveiled at a Bentley-hosted International Women’s Day event in the UK last month.

Organist and conductor Anna Lapwood, virtuoso cellist and composer Tina Guo, and artist Sister Bliss of the British dance group Faithless worked with Mulliner’s design consultants to create a Bentley that combines their inspirations and ideas.

The exterior is finished in Peacock satin paint with contrasting Tornado Red accents across key details. (Supplied)

The luxury two-door drop-top is finished in Peacock satin paint with bold red accents, 24kt gold interior accents, and a curated playlist etched into the console that reflects the artists’ musical journeys. All three women drew on their careers and experience in creating this unique Bentley. They started with the exterior, opting for the striking Peacock satin finish.

An accent fine line in “Tornado red” features on the gloss black front bumper and rear diffuser, with a matching accent in “Tornado red” satin on the wing mirrors and red brake callipers. Peacock satin also appears on the 10-spoke, 22-inch wheels, which have bright machined faces.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Imperial blue to match the Peacock satin exterior, contrasted with pillar-box-red accents and a gold-accented hide.

Contrast stitching using Imperial blue, pillar-box red, and gold thread provides sharp accents to key areas, while the headrest bezels — usually chrome — are painted in Imperial-blue satin to match the surrounding leather.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Imperial blue leather with pillar-box red and gold accents. (Supplied)

Pillar-box red is also applied to the inner dials of the Bentley Rotating Display, a unit that cycles through three different faces at the press of a button: a 12.3-inch infotainment display, three elegant analogue dials, and a blank wood veneer.

The speaker grilles are anodised in gold and “beluga”, with a fascia in “copper-stone” veneer made of real stone just 0.6mm thick.

A soundwave embroidery design echoes the waveforms Sister Bliss uses in Faithless’ music and is stitched onto the seats and doors in Imperial-blue thread, and to the convertible roof’s tonneau cover in contrasting pillar-box-red thread. The soundwave pattern also appears on the treadplates, while an animated version is projected onto the floor when either door is opened.

The organ-stop air-vent controls — named after the stops on a pipe organ — are finished in 24kt gold.

24kt gold detailing is applied to elements including the organ-stop air vent controls. (Supplied)

The finishing touch is a polished stainless-steel plaque on the centre console, bearing both the laser-engraved signatures of the three women and a unique Spotify code. Scanning the code with the Spotify app takes the user to a playlist curated by the three artists, which can be played through the car’s Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Bentley hasn’t revealed whether the one-off creation is for sale, but it would likely command a significant premium over the standard Continental GTC Speed, which retails for a snip over R7m in South Africa. This piece of automotive haute couture and athletic prowess is powered by a 4.0l V8 turbo engine with supercar-like outputs of 575kW and 1 000Nm.

From the April 2026 issue of Wanted