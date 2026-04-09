The EX series and the shaping of modern Rolls-Royce

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In 2026, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars marks a triple anniversary across three of its Goodwood-era Experimental models, reflecting on a lineage that has shaped the marque’s contemporary direction. The Rolls-Royce 101EX, Rolls-Royce 102EX and Rolls-Royce 103EX record 20, 15 and 10 years, respectively, since their unveiling, each representing a distinct moment in the brand’s evolving approach to design, engineering and technology.

Unlike conventional concept cars, Rolls-Royce’s EX programme operates as a testing ground for fully realised, drivable vehicles. These models are not speculative exercises but deliberate responses to identified shifts in client expectation and technological possibility. As Bernhard Dressler, director of engineering, notes, “an EX motor car is not a concept created to ‘test the waters’: it is fully realised, drivable and informed by our deep understanding of our clients’ needs and desires.”

The 101EX, first shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 2006, introduced a more compact and driver-focused interpretation of the Phantom. Its significance extends beyond form. The model debuted the Starlight Headliner, now a defining feature across the brand’s interiors, and laid the groundwork for the production Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupé. It also informed later coachbuilt projects, including the Rolls-Royce Sweptail, reinforcing the idea of the motor car as a site of individual expression.

The Rolls-Royce 102EX (Supplied)

Five years later, the 102EX marked a technical shift. As the brand’s first fully electric experimental vehicle, it functioned as a working prototype for battery-powered mobility. Its year-long international tour, which culminated in an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show, gathered insight into both the practical and perceptual challenges of electrification. In retrospect, it represents an early step towards the development of the Rolls-Royce Spectre, unveiled more than a decade later.

The Rolls-Royce 103EX (Supplied)

The 103EX, presented in 2016, turned its attention further ahead. Conceived as a vision of future luxury, it proposed an autonomous, fully electric vehicle centred on comfort and personalisation. Its interior, described as a “Grand Sanctuary”, replaced traditional seating with a lounge-like configuration, while a digital assistant named Eleanor suggested a new relationship between driver and machine. Though conceptual in nature, elements of this thinking now echo in the brand’s digital and bespoke services.

Together, these three vehicles form part of a longer experimental lineage that dates back to the early 20th century. Their shared use of the marque’s rare red badge subtly signals their significance within that history. More than standalone projects, they trace a through-line of innovation, where engineering, design and client experience are continually reworked in response to changing expectations.