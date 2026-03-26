Lexus explores space at Milan Design Week 2026

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Through its SPACE installation and Discover Together collaborations, Lexus reflects on shifting ideas of work, travel and personal environments.

Lexus returns to Milan Design Week in April with a presentation that looks beyond the car itself and into the idea of space. Taking place from April 21-26 at Superstudio Più in Milan’s Tortona district, the brand will present a new immersive installation titled SPACE alongside four collaborative projects developed through its Discover Together initiative.

At the centre of it all is the Lexus LS Concept, which acts less as a product showcase and more as a starting point for a broader conversation. The installation considers how mobility is shifting, no longer just about getting from one place to another but about how movement shapes the spaces we move through and the way we live within them. Work, travel and personal life are increasingly intertwined, and SPACE leans into that overlap rather than trying to neatly separate it.

The installation forms part of Lexus’ ongoing effort to engage with design beyond the automotive industry, a strategy that has seen the brand maintain a consistent presence at Milan Design Week over the past two decades.

The carmaker is no stranger to the design world, creating projects such as the Lexus House, which was launched last year. (Supplied)

This thinking carries through into Discover Together, Lexus’ ongoing collaborative platform with emerging creatives. For 2026, the theme “Discover Your Space” invites participants to explore what a personal, private environment might look like today, using the LS Concept as a shared reference point.

This year’s contributors include Japanese creative duo Kyotaro Hayashi and Yumi Kurotani, whose practice spans film, photography and spatial design, as well as Guardini Ciuffreda Studio, an Italian collective working across fashion, architecture and material research. Amsterdam- and Paris-based Random Studio contributes its experience-led approach to interactive environments, while a fourth project brings together Lexus in-house designers with Japanese artisans specialising in wood, stone and kumiko craftsmanship.

The designers participating in the collaboration include Guardini Ciuffreda Studio, Kyotaro Hayashi and Yumi Kurotani, Random Studio and the Lexus in-house designers. (Supplied)

Across the presentation, the focus is less on objects and more on atmosphere. These are installations designed to be moved through and experienced, rather than simply observed. Light, sound and texture do much of the work, creating spaces that shift depending on how visitors engage with them.

It’s a familiar approach for Lexus, which has steadily used Milan Design Week as a platform to explore ideas that sit just outside the expected scope of automotive design. This year feels more considered than ambitious for its own sake, offering a quieter reflection on how design, movement and daily life continue to fold into one another.