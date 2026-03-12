The Cape 1000 rally roars back

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A range of classic and modern performance cars will be on display at the Cape 1000 motoring rally from March 15-19.

The Cape 1000 motoring rally will return to the Western Cape from March 15 to 19, bringing a field of classic and modern performance cars to some of the region’s most scenic roads.

Now a regular fixture on the local motoring calendar, the multi-day rally begins and ends in Cape Town and follows a route through coastal roads, mountain passes and towns across the Western Cape.

The event gets under way on Sunday with a public Show and Shine at the Cape Town Hotel School in Granger Bay from 2pm to 4pm. More than 70 cars will be on display before departing on the rally route.

The route winds along coastal roads, over mountain passes and through towns across the Western Cape. (Simon Luckhoff)

The entry list includes a mix of classic and modern high-performance models, ranging from vintage Ferraris and Porsches to newer Lamborghinis and other sports cars.

Cars will leave Cape Town on the Monday morning to start the first leg of the rally. Over the following days, participants will travel through various scenic routes in the Western Cape before returning to the city.

The rally concludes on March 19 with a Grand Finish at the Silo Precinct at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

For the public, the main opportunities to see the cars will be the Show and Shine in Granger Bay on Sunday and the Grand Finish at the Silo Precinct on March 19.

Both events are free to attend.

cape1000.com

This article was first published in TimesLive.