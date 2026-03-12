Review | Honda’s Transalp truly is an all-rounder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There was a moment when it felt like Honda and the weather in Joburg were conspiring. When I confirmed getting the Honda XL750 Transalp, the weather was nice and warm and, as a result, planned a ride with an adventure biker friend to hit both the open and gravel roads not far from home. The Transalp is, after all, billed as a motorcycle “built for adventure, from city runs to global journeys”.

On the day the Honda was delivered, it was day two of relentless, soaking rain. I wasn’t looking forward to going out in the downpour, even with the Rain riding mode available on the Transalp, as well as Standard, Sport, Gravel and a User mode, and decent rain gear in my wardrobe. My riding companion was clear. Rain meant no riding for him. I went to bed on Friday night to a rain soundtrack and woke up on Saturday morning to relatively clear skies, and Sunday’s ride was a go.

The 25YM XL750 Transalp goes from urban roads and highways to dirt with relative ease. (Honda)

The XL750 is a modern interpretation of the 1986 XL600V Transalp, which was developed as a mid-size all-roads tourer that was as comfortable on open roads as on dirt roads. It also foreshadowed the 650cc V-Twin XRV650 Africa Twin, a production replica of the Dakar winning NXR750.

The 2025 (25YM) XL750 I rode is an upgrade from the 2023/2024 XL750 with changes including:

Dual LED projector headlights and an Africa Twin-inspired nose;

New graphics and colour schemes, namely Graphite Black Matt, Ross White Metallic (updated Tricolour) and Pearl Deep Mud Gray Metallic;

A taller Durabio screen with an adjusted upper fairing/mid-cowl designed to reduce buffeting around the helmet and torso;

Revisions to the Showa 43mm SFF-CA USD forks up front and the Pro-Link rear shock for better control and comfort;

A new five-inch TFT with easier navigation through the menu using the four-way toggle on the left handlebar; it has three display modes and integrates with the Honda RoadSync (available on Android and iOS) and allows for hands‑free calls, accessing messages, turn-by-turn navigation and music control; and

Clearer separation of the riding modes, which are easy to switch through going from road to gravel and back.

The 2025 (25YM) XL750 includes a new five-inch TFT with easier navigation through the menu using the four-way toggle on the left handlebar. (Honda)

The engine, a 755cc parallel twin that delivers 67.5kW power and 75Nm torque, hasn’t changed. The brakes are dual two-piston callipers, and the tyres are 21 front and 18 rear. I spent most of the time riding in Sport mode, but Standard works, primarily when commuting. I did realise that I have been riding motorcycles with higher torque and so did have to lower my expectations, taking into consideration that the XL750 was built to handle the best of all worlds (and roads).

From a design perspective, the XL750 is simple and minimalistic in a way that works. Heading out, the thing that struck me was how light, nimble and easy it is to ride regardless of the terrain. On the open road, I could enjoy the weather and the scenery without worrying too much about the motorcycle, avoiding the numerous potholes that seemed to have cropped up overnight. While I did have to concentrate a bit more once we hit the gravel trails, dotted with mud and puddles, the XL750 handled it with aplomb. Whether standing or sitting in the saddle, I could get up to a decent speed without any discomfort. And the up-and-down quick shifter came in very handy on the gravel road, especially. No heart-in-mouth moments, and I could, simply, enjoy the ride.

The XL750 Transalp boasts a 755cc parallel twin engine which delivers 7.5kW power and 75Nm torque. (Honda)

After brunch, I took the long way home, hopping onto the N14 highway, riding to the end, turning around and riding back just to get a feel for slightly longer runs. And during the week that I had the XL750, I navigated Joburg’s roads on my way to and from meetings. It truly is the all-rounder that Honda designed it to be. Most times, solid and dependable is what we need most.