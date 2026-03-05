Rolls-Royce Black Badge celebrates 10 years of darker luxury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Black Badge is engineered to appeal to a younger group of high-net-worth clients.

Rolls-Royce is marking 10 years of its Black Badge sub-brand, a darker and more performance-focused interpretation of its luxury models. While Black Badge was formally introduced in 2016, the company says elements of the concept can be traced further back in its history.

JE Aldred's 1928 Rolls-Royce 20 HP Brewster Brougham specified with a black-finished Spirit of Ecstasy and radiator grille. (Rolls-Royce)

Early precedents

During the digitisation of its archives, Rolls-Royce historians documented a 1928 Rolls-Royce 20 HP Brewster Brougham specified with a black-finished Spirit of Ecstasy and radiator grille, an unusual choice at a time when polished chrome represented the epitome of modernity and prestige.

The car was commissioned by JE Aldred, a founding financier of Rolls-Royce of America, and signalled a shift towards a more assertive aesthetic.

A more widely recognised precursor arrived in 1964 when John Lennon ordered a Rolls-Royce Phantom V finished almost entirely in black, including much of its brightwork. Built by Mulliner Park Ward, the car featured darkened glass and a black-trimmed interior. It later became associated with Lennon’s public persona and is often regarded as an early expression of what would become the Black Badge philosophy.

Black Badge models feature darker exterior detailing, including black-finished versions of the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, Pantheon grille and double-R badge. (Benedict Campbell)

Response to evolving clientele

Black Badge formally emerged in the mid-2010s as Rolls-Royce responded to a younger group of high-net-worth clients. Many were entrepreneurs who had built wealth in technology and other emerging industries and were seeking a more driver-focused and visually distinctive version of the brand’s traditional offering.

Internally the project required the creation of a distinct sub-brand that could sit alongside the core range without replacing it.

Black Badge models feature darker exterior detailing, including black-finished versions of the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, Pantheon grille and double-R badge. They also receive chassis, throttle and transmission recalibrations, along with increases in power and torque from the marque’s V12 engines. Suspension settings are revised to deliver a firmer driving character.

A recalibrated “Low” button on the gear selector allows drivers to access more immediate performance when required.

Inside, Black Badge models introduced technical materials such as carbon fibre with aluminium thread detailing, alongside darker finishes for traditionally polished components. (Rolls-Royce)

Engineering changes

Rolls-Royce developed a deep black paint finish — described as one of the darkest in the automotive industry — as a signature treatment for the range, applying many layers of paint and clear coat before hand-polishing the surface.

Exterior brightwork components are darkened using a modified chrome-plating process, while interior metal finishes are treated using physical vapour deposition to improve durability.

Inside, Black Badge models introduced technical materials such as carbon fibre with aluminium thread detailing, alongside darker finishes for traditionally polished components.

'Cheeky Alien' adorns the car's coach line. (Rolls-Royce)

Black Badge line-up

Black Badge debuted in 2016 with the Wraith and Ghost at the Geneva Motor Show. The range expanded to include the Dawn in 2017 and Cullinan in 2019.

More recently, the Black Badge treatment has been applied to the all-electric Spectre, which the company said is its most powerful model to date. With 485kW and up to 1,075Nm, it can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Beyond darker finishes, many Black Badge buyers have commissioned bespoke exterior colours and interior treatments inspired by a wide range of cultural references, from vintage video games and collectible sneakers to graffiti art, land-speed records, influential nightclubs and the digital economy.

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce has released several limited Black Badge models, including Adamas (2018), Neon Nights (2020), Landspeed (2021), Wraith Black Arrow (2023), Cullinan Blue Shadow (2023), Ghost Ékleipsis (2023) and Ghost Gamer (2025).

This article was first published in TimesLive.