Festival of Motoring 2026 wants to put you in the driver’s seat

The ninth edition of the Festival of Motoring will return to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 28 to 30, with organisers promising a larger experiential focus and expanded manufacturer participation.

Powered by WesBank, the annual event has positioned itself as a platform where consumers can interact directly with new vehicles through track and off-road driving experiences.

“As a naming rights partner returning to the Festival of Motoring, WesBank is meeting the customers where buying decisions are made, inside the car and on the track. Their return reflects the value of that moment where real people are connecting with real cars. Together we will raise the bar to offer more immersion and purpose-driven experiences,” said Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt South Africa, the organisers of the event.

“This year holds strong potential for the South African automotive market. Consumer confidence is steadily rebuilding, and the recovery is gaining real momentum. The Festival of Motoring clearly demonstrates that people are eager to reconnect with the industry, and I can’t think of a better platform to make that happen,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

Organisers say more than 20 automotive brands are expected to participate, with more than 10,000 complimentary track drives planned on the Kyalami circuit. Visitors will be able to test the latest models under supervision on the main circuit, as well as on a dedicated self-handling track featuring more than 40 vehicles.

A 4x4 Village will provide off-road demonstrations from more than 10 SUV and bakkie brands on a purpose-built obstacle course.

Volkswagen will mark its 75th anniversary at the event and will be joined by other brands, including Suzuki, GWM, BAIC, GAC and Shelby, with additional announcements expected.

Track entertainment will include an official round of the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup superbike series, Formula One-style demonstration runs presented by Investchem, and the Vilaca Racing Speed Challenge time-attack competition featuring cars such as the Audi RS3, Toyota Supra MK5, and Porsche 911 GT3.

The BMW M Performance Parts Race Series and a Simola Hillclimb Experience activation are also scheduled.

Beyond the circuit, the event will feature car club displays, a retail area and lifestyle exhibitors including Castrol, the Grand Prix Store and Autostyle Motorsport. A new Adventure Zone will offer paid drifting and karting experiences.

Hospitality options will include family-focused viewing areas and a premium suite reserved for guests aged 16 and older.

“The ninth Festival of Motoring is a promise made to the South African public and the industry at large,” said Judy Maharaj, the Festival of Motoring’s show director.

“We have meticulously designed every track drive, every display, and every performance to ensure that when a visitor walks through the gates of Kyalami, they aren’t just attending an event; they are entering a space where their passion is validated and their ‘motoring journey’ memories are stored. This is the one platform where the entire community gathers to create the stories that will define the next generation of our motoring legacy.”

Tickets are now on sale.

This article was first published in TimesLIVE