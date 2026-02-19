Superyacht design takes centre stage in Kitzbühel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lalabe was designed to be suitable for multiple generations in a family, providing luxury and practi-cality for all ages.

Kitzbühel in Austria is famous for its winter sports and après-ski fun, not so much for lazing in the sunshine on board a luxury superyacht.

This year though, the town became the centre of the yacht industry as it hosted the Superyacht Design Festival, including the eagerly anticipated announcement of the winners of the Boat Design and Innovation Awards.

The focus is not so much on the huge superyachts but on those between 24m and 70m, looking at exterior and interior design, naval architecture and the people that create these marvellous floating palaces.

There was great news for the Dutch Van der Valk shipyard, which saw its 35m yacht Lalabe take not only the award for Outstanding Exterior Design in the 24m-39.9m category, but it also took Best Interior Design for the same yacht size and Best Naval Architecture for Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts.

The yacht design was a challenge, because the owner wanted Lalabe to be a multi-generational vessel, one that all members of the extended family could enjoy regardless of their age, and it all had to fit into a yacht measuring 35m.

There needed to be space for up to 10 guests, the owners and crew, as well as extensive outdoor areas, an aft beach club with sauna, floor-to-ceiling glass doors that can open on three sides and all the luxury and feel of home that guests could want.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood Lalabe with light to complement the natural materials, textures and colours. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The judges were clearly impressed, with one saying, “She has a spa tub, a beach club, a proper bar, and seating and dining where everyone can sit together; she packs quite a punch in terms of what’s being offered for this size.”

Achieving all that was the job of the shipyard’s design partners, who all came together to build something capable of delivering those objectives as well as being able to travel long distances.

“This is our opportunity to thank Lalabe’s owners, who presented us with a detailed brief that was both challenging and incredibly rewarding to realise,” says Yoeri Bijker, commercial director at Van der Valk.

“Their expansive vision for the yacht and the lifestyle they want to enjoy on board led us to push the boundaries of yacht design and construction, and the result is one of the most complete 35m yachts ever built. We are also grateful to the expert judging panel for recognising the extraordinary levels of design and construction that went into creating Lalabe.”

Ferretti’s Wallywind100 won the award for Outstanding Exterior Design in Sailing Yachts. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Another company that did well was Ferretti, which took home the award for Best New Series for its latest 800 series yachts, as well as the trophy for Outstanding Exterior Design in Sailing Yachts for Wallywind110.

Measuring 33.42m, the Wallywind110 features a carbon fibre hull to provide lightness and speed for those who want to use their sailing yacht as both a luxury cruiser and a racer. Even the decks are designed with this dual character in mind with removable deck furniture and convertible tables.

Whether relaxing on a smooth ocean or racing through the waves, Wallywind110 can accommodate up to nine guests in four staterooms, with cabins for up to five crew.

The cleverly integrated terrace of the Majesty 100 won the shipyard the award for Outstanding Lifestyle Feature. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

UAE manufacturer Gulf Craft scooped the award for Outstanding Lifestyle Feature, an accolade that requires something special considering the many lifestyle features incorporated into yachts of all sizes.

The judges gave the trophy to the cleverly engineered terrace on the Majesty 100, which is integrated into the structure of the vessel and seamlessly extends the owner’s suite into a covered space that offers privacy and relaxation.

Then there’s Feadship, a shipyard that is certainly no stranger to awards for excellence in design and luxury. This year it took several awards back to its bulging trophy cabinet in the Netherlands, but it was Breakthrough that received the most, including a Best Naval Architecture accolade and Best Interior Design Motor Yachts 1,000 gross tonnes and above.

However, it was the Eco and Innovation Award for which many in the team will be most proud. That’s because Breakthrough was the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell yacht when she was launched, marking a major step forward in alternative fuels in yachting.

The hydrogen fuel cell is part of a hybrid propulsion system, with the fuel cell able to provide zero-emission operation when the yacht is in hotel mode at anchor or performing low-speed manoeuvres.

Feadship’s Breakthrough is not only an incredible superyacht; its hydrogen fuel cell system won it the Eco and Innovation Award. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Breakthrough’s propulsion system shows one of the big trends that we expect to see more of this year: the quest for cleaner fuels in yachting.

From sustainable fuels to hydrogen, and not forgetting good old wind power, the yachting industry is on a mission to pass through the water cleaner than ever before while still providing the opulence and luxury that many of us can only dream of.