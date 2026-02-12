Auction royalty: the cars that ruled in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wheeling and dealing in precious cars allows shrewd investors to make big returns from automotive objets d’art and 2025 saw a number of high-profile auctions that netted huge sums. Cars with proven race histories command the premium prices — last year’s examples included a record-setting 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196R Stromlinienwagen Formula One car and a Le Mans-winning 1964 Ferrari 250 LM. While Mercedes and Ferrari topped the ranks of most expensive auctioned cars, there were also McLarens and a Ford in the mix.

1954

Mercedes-Benz W196R Stromlinienwagen

The 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196R Stromlinienwagen. (Supplied)

A Mercedes raced by F1 greats Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955 is the second most expensive sold to date and set a record for a Grand Prix car, selling for €51.16m in February. The 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196R Stromlinienwagen was sold by RM Sotheby’s on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The top auction price yet achieved for any car is for a 1955 Mercedes 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé sportscar, at €135m in May 2022.

1961

Ferrari 250 GT California Spider Competizione

The Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider Competizione. (Supplied)

Made famous in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the Ferrari 250 GT California Spider is a special car. A beautiful example went for $25.3m at the Gooding Christie’s Pebble Beach Auctions at Monterey.

1964

Ferrari 250 LM

The Ferrari 250 LM. (Supplied)

The last 12-cylinder Ferrari to win the Le Mans 24 Hour became one of the five most expensive auction cars of all time when it sold for €34.88m at RM Sotheby’s Paris. This car was the overall winner of the 1965 Le Mans and the only privateer-entered Ferrari to win the race overall. It is one of 32 examples built of the 250 LM.

1966

Ford GT40 MKII

The Ford GT40 MKII (Supplied)

A race-proven example that competed in the Sebring and Le Mans endurance races sold for $13.2m at an RM Sotheby’s auction in February 2025. It was one of eight GT40s entered by Ford in the legendary 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours, where the Blue Oval took the first three places and beat Ferrari for the first time, as depicted in Ford v Ferrari. Though this particular car was retired from the race, it is a valuable example of Ford’s racing history and one of just eight Ford GT40 MKIIs built.

2025

Ferrari Daytona SP3

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 (Supplied)

The annual Monterey Car Week in August attracts some of the world’s most valuable cars — and biggest spenders. This year’s highest price was $26m for a 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3, with proceeds going to charity. This unique “tailor-made” version has a striking two-tone exterior livery of exposed carbon fibre and Giallo Modena. Numbered 599+1, it’s an addition to the already sold-out allocation of the Daytona SP3.

2026

McLaren Formula 1 Team MCL40A

The McLaren Formula 1 Team MCL40A (Supplied)

Champion McLaren claimed a first in auctioning one of its 2026 F1 cars before it had even been raced. Sold for $11.5m by RM Sotheby’s at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it will be the team’s first car for a new era in F1 with big changes in technical and engine regulations. The successful bidder has to wait until 2028 to take delivery, with a 2025 show car offered on lease until then to the buyer, who will also have behind-the-scenes access to the team and events.

From the February issue of Wanted, 2026