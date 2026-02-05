Vehicles

New Bentley Bentayga X Concept is an aristocrat’s Dakar dream

Roof-mounted storage accommodates much, including a go-kart

By Motoring Staff
British luxury marque Bentley Motors on Friday revealed the new Bentayga X Concept at the FAT Ice kart race at Zell am See, Austria. (BENTLEY)

British luxury marque Bentley Motors on Friday revealed the new Bentayga X Concept at the FAT Ice Race at Zell am See, Austria, starting on Saturday.

This unique Bentayga X Concept imagines a hard-core off-roader with forged 22-inch off-road tyres hiding inside 40mm larger wheels arches, a track width increased by 120mm and ride height increased by 55mm, turning the SUV that normally panders to the needs of aristocratic clients into a Dakar rally beast that can also wade in 550mm deep water traps.

The concept is kitted out with roof-mounted storage, four-high powered sports lights and the capacity to load the small electric go-kart used in the karting league.

Carry on luggage can include a Go-kart on its roof. (kahler)

The concept is based on a Bentayga Speed, and powered by a 4l twin-turbo V8 engine that breathes through a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system. The rugged capabilities are enhanced by the standard four-wheel drive system and the 48V electric active anti-roll control system.

An Exhibition of Bentleys

The Bentayga X Concept will be displayed alongside other exotic Bentley models, including the specially-developed Bentley Supersport model used in the recent Supersports: FULL SEND promotional short action film à la the ‘Gymkhana’ YouTube series, and shot within the grounds of Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England, with American stunt driver Travis Pastrana behind the wheel.

A loud Akrapovic titanium exhaust system makes the right noises for serious off-roading. (BENTLEY)

The new Bentley Supersports is a new kind of beast launched in 2025 and combining a 490kW V8 engine, highly developed chassis and aerodynamics with exclusive rear-wheel drive, unleashing smoky new levels of performance ability for the British brand.

Bentley will also showcase the newly launched duo of the Continental GT S and GTC S at the race, and the Bentayga Speed and the Speed Six Continuation Series Car Zero from Mulliner.

