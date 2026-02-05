New Bentley Bentayga X Concept is an aristocrat’s Dakar dream

British luxury marque Bentley Motors on Friday revealed the new Bentayga X Concept at the FAT Ice Race at Zell am See, Austria, starting on Saturday.
This unique Bentayga X Concept imagines a hard-core off-roader with forged 22-inch off-road tyres hiding inside 40mm larger wheels arches, a track width increased by 120mm and ride height increased by 55mm, turning the SUV that normally panders to the needs of aristocratic clients into a Dakar rally beast that can also wade in 550mm deep water traps.
The concept is kitted out with roof-mounted storage, four-high powered sports lights and the capacity to load the small electric go-kart used in the karting league.
The concept is based on a Bentayga Speed, and powered by a 4l twin-turbo V8 engine that breathes through a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system. The rugged capabilities are enhanced by the standard four-wheel drive system and the 48V electric active anti-roll control system.
An Exhibition of Bentleys
The Bentayga X Concept will be displayed alongside other exotic Bentley models, including the specially-developed Bentley Supersport model used in the recent Supersports: FULL SEND promotional short action film à la the ‘Gymkhana’ YouTube series, and shot within the grounds of Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England, with American stunt driver Travis Pastrana behind the wheel.
The new Bentley Supersports is a new kind of beast launched in 2025 and combining a 490kW V8 engine, highly developed chassis and aerodynamics with exclusive rear-wheel drive, unleashing smoky new levels of performance ability for the British brand.
Bentley will also showcase the newly launched duo of the Continental GT S and GTC S at the race, and the Bentayga Speed and the Speed Six Continuation Series Car Zero from Mulliner.
This article was first published in Business Day.