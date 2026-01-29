Volvo debuts all-electric EX60

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EX60 range spans three electric powertrains, with ranges from 620km to 810km across AWD and rear-wheel-drive variants.

The all-new Volvo EX60 and off-road biased EX60 Cross Country models has made its global debut. It’s a four-to-five seater and the company’s first entry into the electric compact premium SUV segment. It expands on the brand’s EV lineup that comprises the smaller EX30 and larger EX90.

Volvo said its new BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC fighter changes the game in terms of range, charging and price. “With this car, we remove all remaining obstacles for going electric,” says Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars.

The company said its SUV can go up to a best-in-class 810km on a single charge, in heavier all-wheel drive configuration, further than any electric car that Volvo has ever created. Another new development is the quick charging: the EX60 claimed to add up to 340km of range in 10 minutes when using a 400kW fast charger.

A trio of powertrains with 800V architecture is on offer across seven trims on launch, starting with the rear-wheel drive P6 (275kW/480Nm) variant that’s good for 620km. Step up to the P10 (375kW/710Nm) and the P12 (500kW/790Nm) all-wheel drive derivatives and range increases to 606km and 810km, respectively.

The EX60 is the first Volvo car to launch with Gemini, the new AI assistant from Google. (Volvo)

Design-wise, it’s a carbon copy of the tinier EX30 but larger with subtle traces of the out-going and conventionally powered XC60. Tyre size options range from 20-inch to 22-inch wheels, while the EX60’s 4,803mm length, 1,908mm width, 2,970mm wheelbase and 634l boot makes it 115mm longer, 6mm wider with 105mm more interior room plus 166l more boot space than in the XC60.

The neat and airy Swedish design prevails in the cabin with a textile dashboard and soundbar, 11.4-inch digital driver display and 15.04-inch landscape centre display with 360° camera views, steering wheel controls, over-the-air updates, USB-C ports, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Gemini, the latter an AI assistant that lets you have natural and personalised conversations with the car without having to remember specific commands.

With its low front, sloping roofline and tapered sides, the EX60 cuts through the air with a drag coefficient of 0.26. (Volvo)

Volvo said the EX60 has the most responsive user experience in any Volvo car to date, with quicker access to key functions including the digital key that allows phones or wearables device to assume the role of the car key, unlocking the doors as you approach. Maps and Play Store, wireless phone charging and Bose Premium or Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and more, are available depending on selected trims.

Safety is a dominant Volvo pursuit and the new EX60 reaches new levels as it uses sensors to constantly assess the world around the car. The multi-adaptive safety belt, a world first, offers personalised protection, including pregnancy protection in the front row is standard fitment. A full suite of driver and passenger safety support systems are integrated.

The off-roading Volvo EX60 Cross Country benefits from the possibility of increasing the ride height by 40mm. (VOLVO SA)

EX60 Cross Country

With this variant, Volvo aims it at electric converts with a bend for off-road adventure. It comes with bespoke wheels, brushed stainless steel skid plates, wider wheel arches and a 20 mm hike in the suspension. Optional air suspension boosts this off-road height with another 20mm.

The EX60 Cross Country is available with two all-wheel-drive powertrain options: a P10 AWD to be followed by the P12 AWD Electric. This model mimics all the tech, safety and performance of the core range.

This article was first published in Business Day.