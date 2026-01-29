BMW’s middleweight adventure motorcycle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a way, life was so much simpler when I was merely thinking about riding motorcycles. I thought about the things that I would do, the places that I would ride to, etc. I knew very little about the various types of motorcycles and styles of riding. When I eventually bought my motorcycle, it was a combination of how it looked, the price and the relationship I had with the PR department of BMW Motorrad SA, which developed when I worked in magazines. They invited me to the non-riding launch of the R 1200 R and introduced me to the dealership. Without that, I wouldn’t have known where to start.

The more I rode and the more I shared my experiences, particularly on social media and my blog, the more the opportunities to ride different motorcycles came. I enrolled in multiple courses, from safety to adventure to track. It took me a while to get comfortable on sports bikes, but I enjoy the thrill of it. I discovered a love for trail biking but also enjoy the feeling of both cruising and touring. For me, the answer to the question, “What kind of motorcycle actually fits the way you live, ride, and dream?” is “all of them”, and, as a result, my mission has to become proficient in all styles of riding.

The first adventure motorcycle I ever rode was the BMW 1200 GS, which can be intimidating because of its size and weight. Later on, having ridden both the Triumph Tiger 900 and 1200, I concluded that, when it comes to adventure bikes, I am most comfortable on middleweight motorcycles.

The BMW F 450 GS has a light two-cylinder inline engine with 35 kW power. (Supplied)

And manufacturers are really leaning into this category, with the BMW F 450 GS being one that caught my eye.

While BMW does have the G 310 GS, they have developed the F 450 GS as a redesigned sporty adventure motorcycle that “makes adventure accessible to everyone”.

Astrid Neudecker, product manager for BMW F 450 GS, said, “With the BMW F 450 GS, we are addressing a particularly broad target audience. This motorcycle is aimed at anyone who values​​ maximum agility, versatility, pure riding pleasure and cutting-edge technology — regardless of whether they are on the road every day, on long tours or simply looking for a light, dynamic and uncomplicated bike. The current trend toward downsizing, ie, switching from heavy motorcycles to compact and versatile machines, demonstrates the great interest in this segment. The F 450 GS offers the ideal combination of playful handling, manoeuvrability, riding dynamics, and high-quality equipment— ​​without compromising on quality or technical performance.”

It has a light two-cylinder inline engine with 35kW power, maximum torque of 43Nm, steel tube frame and sub-frame, aluminium cast wheels, 2.50 x 19-inch front rim, BMW Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), traction control, ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Engine Drag Torque Control, LED headlights with daytime running lights, shift assistant Pro and an adjustable lever and suspension strut. There are Brembo brakes on the front and ByBre on the rear.

The 14-litre tank is said to give you a range of over 350 kilometres. (Supplied)

Aesthetically, it captures the spirit of its bigger brothers, putting it firmly in the GS family. There are multiple optional accessories, including a high Rallye seat, engine protection bar, aluminium cross-spoked wheels and a high touring windscreen. The 14-litre tank is said to give you a range of more than 350km.

It also has a 6.5-inch TFT display showing all the information you need while riding and comes in four variants, namely Basis, Exclusive, Sport and Trophy, which have different features and colour schemes. The Basis and the Exclusive come in Cosmic Black, while the Sport is Racing Red and the Trophy is Racing Blue. The equipment variants include off-road footrests, engine guards, underbody protection, tinted or clear windscreens and Riding Mode Pro, among others, depending on the model. While the Easy Ride Clutch comes with the F 450 GS Trophy, you can have it retrofitted on the other models, and they all come with heated grips.

My dream is to have a garage with different motorcycles that scratch different itches. I can see the F 450 GS fitting in nicely.