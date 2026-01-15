Toyota reveals limited-run GR Yaris Morizo RR

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The GR Yaris Morizo RR is finished in exclusive Gravel Khaki paint.

Toyota has lifted the covers off its new GR Yaris Morizo RR edition.

Created using insights gained by Toyota Motor Corporation chairman and master driver Akio Toyoda (aka Morizo) while competing in the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, the exclusive model comes equipped with a host of track-honed performance upgrades.

Chief among these is a track-bred rear wing made from lightweight carbon fibre, which generates additional downforce for greater stability at higher speeds. This is complemented by optimised dampers tuned to deal with uneven road surfaces — a characteristic of the Nürburgring — recalibrated electric power steering and a unique “Morizo” 4WD control mode that sets the initial front-to-rear torque and drive force distribution at 50:50.

The large rear wing provides much downforce. (Toyota)

Finished in exclusive Gravel Khaki paint, other standout upgrades include an aggressive front spoiler, side skirts and a lightweight carbon fibre bonnet. A piano black finish is applied to the radiator grille, while the wheels are finished in Matte Bronze. The brake calipers are painted in Morizo’s signature yellow. Finishing touches include a Morizo-autographed front windscreen and a Morizo RR emblem on the tailgate.

Inside, suede trim with yellow contrast stitching is applied to the shift knob and boot, parking brake lever and cover, and the small diameter GR-exclusive steering wheel, which features modified paddle shifters and rally car-inspired switchgear.

The sporty interior gets lots of black suede and yellow contrast stitching. (Toyota)

Also fitted as standard are a pair of exclusive front seats, a unique serial number plate bearing the Morizo RR logo and a GR Full TFT instrument display programmed to show “Morizo: mode”.

Toyota said the GR Yaris Morizo RR will be limited to 100 units in selected European markets and a further 100 units in Japan. Sales are scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

This article was first published in TimesLive.