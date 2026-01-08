BMW redefines Alpina’s future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Formerly independent high-performance brand BMW Alpina has become an exclusive standalone marque in the BMW Group.

Founded in 1965, BMW Alpina is a Bavarian automobile company that develops and sells high-powered versions of BMW cars. BMW acquired it in 2022, and the transfer of the trademark rights took place on January 1, coinciding with the reveal of a new logo with white BMW Alpina lettering on a grey background that replaces the old multicoloured crest.

“This marks the launch of BMW Alpina as an exclusive standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella,” said a BMW spokesperson on Friday.

“The initial focus will be on brand activation. Key elements of the BMW Alpina brand are its unique balance of maximum performance and superior ride comfort, combined with hallmark driving characteristics. This is complemented by an exclusive portfolio of bespoke options and custom materials, along with unmistakable details.

The new BMW Alpina logo. (BMW Alpina)

“Given the storied history of the brand, the BMW Group is aware of its tremendous responsibility and committed to making the new BMW Alpina chapter one that meets the highest expectations.”

BMW Alpina vehicles will be manufactured to rigorous standards for materials selection and craftsmanship to fulfil the most demanding expectations in visuals, acoustics and feel, according to BMW. Buyers can choose from a portfolio of bespoke options, ensuring that every BMW Alpina has its own, unmistakable character.

“Each vehicle will be an exclusive object for connoisseurs in pursuit of the extraordinary, without compromises on performance, comfort and individuality.”

BMW didn’t supply details of upcoming Alpina models.

Over the years the company has produced illustrious high-performance models. One of its most famous cars was the Alpina B10 Bi-Turbo, based on the E34 5 Series. It was the fastest sedan in the world at the time of its 1989 launch, capable of more than 288km/h and faster than a Ferrari Testarossa.

A prominent modern model is the BMW Alpina B5 based on the 5 Series. Available as a sedan or touring, the B5 blends supercar performance with luxury and everyday usability, capable of more than 320km/h.

There are also Alpina versions of the BMW 3 Series, 7 Series and X7.

This article was first published in TimesLIVE.