Lexus imagines life beyond cars

Lexus unveiled its Discover Vision ecosystem at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, expanding the brand’s future focus beyond cars to land, sea and air mobility.

Lexus has come a long way from the days when Toyota first decided it wanted to make premium cars. Over the years, this ambition has expanded significantly, with its superb design and takumi craftsmanship being used to create everything from lifestyle accessories to yachts. The question is, what’s next?

Well, that question was answered with the launch of Lexus Discover Vision at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. Of course, this vision includes cars, but the designers at Lexus’s Californian design house have taken it much further to envision an ecosystem of land, sea, and air solutions that embrace all aspects of future mobility.

The LS Concept is a luxurious MPV designed specifically for chauffeur-driven travel within Lexus’s future mobility vision. (Supplied)

This incorporates some of the brand’s latest car-design studies, including the LS Concept, a luxurious MPV that is designed around its owners being chauffeur driven. The LS Coupe Concept is more for those who love to drive, and even more so with the stunning Sport Concept, which is clearly inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar. The design team then decided these cars needed to be on display: works of art in a premium living space.

High ceilings and expansive glass panels allow Lexus vehicles to be displayed as central design features within the home. (Supplied)

Naturally, that meant creating the Lexus House, an architectural space that embodies all the human-focused themes of the brand. The styling combines dramatic shapes with natural materials aimed at evoking a sense of serenity. It features a floor dedicated to showcasing the owner’s cars, with high ceilings and expansive glass panels, all of which integrate a Lexus car into what the designers view as a central work of art. The living spaces all follow a minimalist theme, featuring luxury without clutter, a reflection of the Zen lifestyle that is synonymous with Japanese culture.

The Lexus House was designed as an architectural space that places the car at the centre of a premium living environment. (Supplied)

The designers envisioned the home built into the side of a mountain, overlooking the ocean — the perfect location at which to enjoy a few other forms of Lexus transportation concepts. One of these is Joby, an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that gets its own platform on the top of the house. You don’t even need to walk to it because the designers have created the LS Micro Concept. This really is a last-mile transportation solution for one, but there’s no reason why it couldn’t be parked outside the lounge to take you to your personal aircraft … or to your luxury yacht.

The Joby electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft forms part of Lexus’s future air mobility vision. (Supplied)

Lexus has already designed a couple of yachts, including its LY series in collaboration with the Horizon Group, but the Lexus Catamaran Concept elevates its yachting ambitions to another level. This twin-hull piece of bespoke craftsmanship is designed to operate autonomously, without a crew. In the world of luxury yachting that seems odd: after all, who will make the five-star cuisine or turn down the linen in the sumptuous cabins? Perhaps the only thing missing from Lexus’s Discover Vision ecosystem is a robot.

Here, Lexus has set a new benchmark — one designed for the future of luxury living.

From the December issue of Wanted, 2025