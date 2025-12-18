Poise and power

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lexus's hybrid models offer the best of all the worlds.

Lexus RX 450H+

Lexus has long been a pioneer in luxury hybrid motoring, and the current generation RX 450h+ Plug-in Hybrid is the brand’s boldest statement yet. Sitting at the top of the RX range, this flagship SUV combines the sophistication Lexus is known for with the quiet confidence of electric power — a blend that makes it ideal for South African drivers seeking both performance and sustainability.

At its heart lies a 2.5l petrol engine paired with LEXUS RX 450H+dual electric motors and an e-CVT transmission, delivering a robust 227kW of power. The plug-in hybrid system allows for up to 66km of pure electric driving — perfect for daily commutes — in near-silent luxury. When the charge runs out, the RX 450h+ seamlessly transitions into hybrid mode, maintaining exceptional efficiency with fuel consumption as low as 1.3l/100km.

Fuel consumption is as low as 1.3 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of just 20 g/km. (Supplied)

True to Lexus form, the design is as captivating as the technology beneath. The RX 450h+ wears the brand’s new spindle body design — sleek, athletic, and instantly recognisable — while 21-inch alloy wheels and a wraparound taillamp emphasise its confident stance. Inside, Takumi craftsmanship defines the cabin: semi-aniline leather, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, and a panoramic roof create an atmosphere of effortless refinement. Innovation continues with Lexus’s Digital Latch and Safe Exit Assist, which prevent doors from opening into oncoming traffic or cyclists. The 14-inch touchscreen and “Hey Lexus” voice assistant make technology intuitive, while a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system transforms every drive into a private concert.

With its balance of power, poise, and environmental responsibility, the RX 450h+ is the embodiment of Lexus’s electrified vision, delivering the best of all worlds for a new generation of luxury-SUV enthusiasts.

The NX 450h+ is a plug-in hybrid mid-size SUV with a 2.5-litre petrol engine and front and rear electric motors. (Supplied)

Lexus NX 450H+

Lexus has strengthened its electrified line-up in South Africa with the launch of the NX 450h+ Plug-in Hybrid, a sophisticated mid-size SUV that blends performance, efficiency, and luxury in equal measure. Following the debut of the RX 450h+, this new flagship NX brings Lexus’s 16 years of hybrid expertise to the heart of the premium-SUV segment.

A 2.5l petrol engine is paired with front and rear electric motors and an 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery, producing a total of 227kW. This results in swift 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 6.3 seconds, while maintaining exceptional efficiency — consuming as little as 1.3l/100km and emitting as little as 20g/km of CO2. With up to 76km of all-electric range, the NX 450h+ covers most daily commutes in silent, zero-emission comfort, even at highway speeds.

Unlike many plug-in hybrids, when the battery depletes the NX seamlessly switches to its self-charging hybrid mode, maintaining low emissions and fuel use. The various drive modes let drivers tailor performance and efficiency, while the e-Four all-wheel drive system ensures sure-footed agility in all conditions.

The cabin features a 14-inch touchscreen, voice-controlled infotainment, and wireless smartphone connectivity. (Supplied)

Inside, Lexus luxury takes centre stage with a 14-inch touchscreen, voice-controlled infotainment, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a moonroof. Safety is uncompromised, thanks to Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and the innovative Digital Latch with Safe Exit Assist.

Heated leather seats and ambient lighting enhance comfort and luxury for all passengers. (Supplied)

As part of the F Sport family, the NX 450h+ exudes dynamic flair with sporty accents, aluminium detailing, and bold two-tone leather trim. Combining sustainability with style and sophistication, the NX 450h+ sets a new benchmark for luxury electrified SUVs in South Africa.

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025