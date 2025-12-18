A collector’s ode to Ferdinand Porsche

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limited-edition model will be available to order from April 2026 for €351,211 (R6.94m)

The Porsche 911 has become a venerated design as recognisable as the Eiffel tower in Paris and the Coke bottle, with a silhouette unchanged for 60 years.

The German automaker’s Sonderwunsch customisation division has unveiled a special car to honour the 911’s designer, Ferdinand Alexander (F.A.) Porsche.

Green metallic paint finish is inspired by the oak green metallic of F. A. Porsche’s own 911. (Porsche)

Inspired by a G-Series 911 driven by F. A. in the 1980s, the 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche is being made in a limited run of 90 units and will be available to order from April 2026 for €351,211 (R6.94m), a hefty premium over the standard version which sells for R4.6m in South Africa.

F.A, son of Ferry Porsche and grandson of company founder Ferdinand Porsche, in 1963 designed the 911 that became the firm’s most successful car and is in its eighth generation. He and his brother Hans-Peter founded Porsche Design in 1972.

F.A. Porsche died in 2012 and would have turned 90 on December 11. To mark the occasion, Porsche Sonderwunsch teamed up with his youngest son, Mark Porsche, to design the special commemorative model. One example will go to Mark with the other 89 to be available to customers worldwide.

The brown leather seats have centre panels of a chalk beige, grid-weave fabric inspired by the pattern on F.A’s favourite jackets. (PORSCHE)

The collector’s item is based on the 911 GT3 with Touring Package, the more discreet version of Porsche’s purist, naturally-aspirated sports car that features an extendable rear spoiler. The 90 F.A. is unchanged and retains the high, revving 4.0l flat-six engine with outputs of 375kW and 450Nm, powering the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK automatic transmission.

Cosmetically there has been a lot of work to dress up the special 911, inside and out.

Most notable is the exclusive F. A. green metallic paint finish, inspired by the oak green metallic of F. A. Porsche’s own 911. It rolls on special Sport Classic wheels in satin-gloss black, with a central wheel nut and the historic 1963 crest on the wheel hub covers. On the grille of the boot lid sits a galvanised gold-plated badge with the “90 F. A. Porsche” logo.

Sport Classic wheels are inspired by the marque's classic Fuchs rims. (Porsche)

Inside, the brown leather seats have centre panels of a chalk beige, grid-weave fabric inspired by the pattern on F.A’s favourite jackets. The same fabric is found in the glove box, board briefcase and on the reversible mat in the luggage compartment.

The Sport Chrono watch on the instrument panel is based on the original Chronograph I created as a one-off piece for F. A. Porsche. Other special interior touches include an open-pore walnut plywood gear knob engraved with F. A. Porsche’s signature, and a gold-plated dashboard plaque with the signature, the original 911 vehicle silhouette and the words “One of 90″.

Buyers of the special-edition car will get an exclusive vintage-theme Chronograph 1 watch and a travel bag made of the same leather and patterned fabric found in the cabin.

This article was first published in TimesLive.