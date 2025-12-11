The standout yachts sailing towards 2026 in style

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Riva 58' Capri looks perfectly suited for enjoying performance on the water and relaxing sun-soaked evenings.

While the southern hemisphere is getting ready for summer holidays, yacht builders further north are preparing for some exciting new launches in 2026. From innovation in propulsion and materials to new designs and epic voyaging clubs, there’s a lot going on.

Even before we reach the end of 2025, there have been some exciting new vessels revealed, including Ghost, an impressive 28m foil yacht that can travel 2m above the water at speeds of over 45 knots. Scheduled to be launched in 2029, Ghost is the latest project from Foiler in the United Arab Emirates and while the performance and lightweight carbon fibre and titanium construction might be the main attractions, it’s not short on luxury either.

The new Ghost from UAE-based yacht builder Foiler, delivers impressive performance with a top speed of 45 knots. Picture: (Supplied)

The interior features 133m² of living space, in addition to up to five guest cabins, even an owner’s suite with direct access to the aft beach club area and plunge pool. Ghost also has a built-in crane to place a tender or jetski in the water, either of which can be stored onboard.

Interior finishes and materials all feature modern, natural tones and floor-to-ceiling glazing not only provides plenty of light, but also directly connects the interior to the landscape outside.

If you like speeding through the water, then you could go a bit more traditional with the new Riva 58’ Capri. We don’t mean traditional in the style of Riva’s famous river boats, but rather something that looks modern, sleek, fast and above all, fun. Even its paintwork, Shark Grey, hints at performance, like something from Mercedes-AMG on the road. Top speed is no match for the Ghost, though, at 33 knots, but it’s probably going to turn more heads gliding into the V&A Waterfront or a Mauritius marina.

The Capri is equally designed to enjoy your destination, with a folding soft-top, large sun-pad area and plenty of interior space. It boasts a master cabin, VIP suite and a cabin for the crew. Naturally it also has all the essentials for a few days on the water too.

The Saetta 128’ from the Ferretti Group boasts three decks, all with beautiful furnishings and colours. Picture: (Supplied)

If you need even more space and luxury then the latest tri-deck offering from Ferretti Group brand, Saetta, the unimaginatively named Saetta 128’ has lots within its 39.8m length. It can’t go as fast as the Ghost — its twin engines giving it a speed of 22 knots — but its three decks include a sky lounge on the upper deck, a 40m² stern terrace, large salon, a sundeck and, of course, a beach club platform. There’s a main deck salon with a dining area, an owner’s suite with not one but two bathrooms, three VIP suites, a guest cabin and crew quarters. Part of Saetta’s Custom Line, the 128’ is a made-to-measure yacht allowing for plenty of owner personalisation in collaboration with the design teams.

The Sanlorenzo 58Steel is the latest evolution of a model line that started 15 years ago. (Supplied)

Go bigger still and there’s the new Sanlorenzo 58Steel, named Perla Lunar. It’s the latest in the evolution of a model line that started more than 15 years ago and today features not only the latest design and luxury, it also moves into the modern era of propulsion with a diesel-electric hybrid system. That’s the below-deck stuff that owners rarely have to see, though; instead, they and their guests can relax in style.

The Beach Club on the 58Steel is sure to be the social centre onboard. Picture: (Supplied)

The upper deck is all about the owner, a sanctuary with a panoramic suite, private pool, office, bathroom, dressing area and even a lounge that is set up as a cinema room. Guests can enjoy one of the two VIP cabins or if they are very special friends, then they can have the Supreme VIP suite on the main deck. All guests get to enjoy the full-beam lounges, infinity pool, spa bathroom and, of course, the three-side beach club complete with relaxed seating, swimming platforms and space for all the water toys.

The latest Sunreef Yachts vessel is a 100ft catamaran offering luxury and zero-emission travel thanks to its electric motors. (Supplied)

Then there’s the latest vessel from Sunreef Yachts, the Double Happiness, one that continues the line of impressive zero-emission electric catamarans and measuring just under 29m in length. When it comes to dimensions, its 13.50m beam translates into a vast amount of interior space, enough to accommodate 16 passengers across five staterooms, a master stateroom for the owners and cabins for four crew.

The interior of the Sunreef 100 Power Double Happiness is all about relaxing and socialising. Picture: (Supplied)

The main saloon is designed to enable guests to relax and owners to entertain, with a 10-seater dining table, an extensive sofa, chairs and a television discreetly hidden in one of the walls to ensure it only comes out when absolutely necessary. There’s a second, more intimate lounge and a large flybridge with plenty of seating, and a bar and dining area, again making this the social hub for those onboard.

Finally, we mentioned the prospect of epic voyages and Oyster Yachts is off around the world again. This time the owner of the company, Richard Hadida, along with his partner and two-year old son, Harry, will set sail from Antigua next month together with 23 other Oyster Yachts on a 27,000 nautical mile voyage around the world.

Oyster Yachts will host its epic around-the-world voyage with 24 Oyster Yacht owners visiting some of the most beautiful locations over 16 months. Picture: (Supplied)

They will stop at some of the most fabulous locations, including Cape Town, on a journey that is expected to take 16 months. We will bring you more on this incredible voyage when the flotilla raises its anchors next month, embarking on an adventure that for many of us is surely the ultimate sailing dream.