Two wheels fit for a legend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I discovered the thrill of Grand Prix motorcycle racing long before I started riding motorcycles, even before the sport’s shift to MotoGP in 2002, when it wasn’t always available to watch on the telly.

My favourite riders over the years include Noriyuki Haga, Max Biaggi and Alvaro Bautista. There is no logic or reason to who I support, though I’ve been a Marc Marquez fan since his days as an upstart and his battles with Valentino Rossi. To this day, there is still nothing better than plonking myself in front of the telly on a Sunday to watch Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP.

In June 2025, Marc Marquez equalled the record of Italian legend Giacomo Agostini with his 68th premier-class victory at the Motul Dutch TT. By the end of the season, Marquez had moved ahead of Agostini with 73 chequered flags but is behind Rossi’s record of 89 victories.

Agostini, who raced in the 1960s and 1970s, still tops the list of premier class championships with eight, while Rossi and Marquez each have seven. Seven of Agostini’s 500cc championships came in consecutive years between 1966 and 1972. At the same time, he was racing in the 350cc championship, where he won seven titles. He also has 10 Isle of Man TT titles. He did all of these on an MV Agusta, racking up 13 world titles. To mark the brand’s 80th anniversary and the 83rd birthday of the man known as Ago, MV Agusta released a limited-edition Superveloce 1000 Ago in 2025.

Hand-signed and individually numbered, the Superveloce 1000 Ago merges historic racing influence with modern power exceeding 300 km/h. (MV Agusta)

Just 83 Superveloce’s have been made — each one numbered and signed — featuring a red ignition key with a brass coin made from an original trophy which Agostini donated from his personal collection. The aesthetics and attention to detail on the motorcycle are fitting, from the carbon fibre bodywork and the Fire Red Matt and Magnum Silver Matt colour scheme to the black alcantara seat embroidered with Agostini’s name and the MV Augusta logo.

On the fuel tank is a gold plaque with ’15 Titoli Mondiali’ (15 world titles) engraved on it. The Akrapovic 4-exit exhaust system is made from titanium.

The titanium Akrapovic four-exit exhaust system is engineered for power and performance. (MV Agusta)

It has a 998cc four-cylinder inline engine that puts out 123 kW (at 13,000 RPM) and 116.5 torque (at 11,000 RPM), reaching a maximum speed of over 300 km/h and is said to go from 0-100km/h in 3.10 seconds. The suspension is Ohlins. The front suspension is electronically adjustable for compression and rebound, while the rear is an Öhlins mono-shock electronically adjustable for preload, rebound and compression. The brakes are from Brembo, while the tyres are bespoke Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4.

It has four riding modes: Rain, Sport, Race and a customisable one that enables you to set throttle sensitivity, engine torque, braking and electronic suspension, among other settings. There is also traction control, front lift control, an electronically assisted up and down shifter, cruise control and ABS. In race mode, the ABS can mitigate rear wheel lift under heavy braking, particularly in sport and race modes.

In terms of electronics, the 5.5 TFT colour screen, operated in conjunction with the MV Ride App, provides more than the usual features and gathers a trove of data on multiple aspects of your ride.

Custom Dainese Demone GP 3X leathers, crafted in kangaroo leather and made to measure. (MV Agusta)

The 83 Superveloce 1000 Ago motorcycles also come with made-to-measure Dainese Custom Works Demone GP 3X leathers inspired by Ago’s racing leathers. They are made with kangaroo leather and feature Dainese’s latest airbag system as well as titanium shoulder and knee pads. Finishing the look is an APV Pista GP RR racing helmet with a carbon fibre shell, also inspired by Agostini’s livery.

Each motorcycle comes with a kit that includes a certificate of authenticity with a matching unit number, a motorcycle cover, passenger seat, footpegs, supports and heel guards as well as CNC-machined brake and clutch levers.

The complete Superveloce 1000 Ago kit includes a certificate, cover, seat options, guards and CNC levers. (MV Agusta)

The Superveloce 1000 Ago is truly a collector’s item that honours a motorcycle racing legend in the best way possible.