Ferrari 849 Testarossa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ferrari revives the iconic Testarossa name with the new 849, now the most powerful series-production model in the brand’s lineup.

A Ferrari Testarossa driven by detectives Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs was one of the most recognisable symbols of the 1980s TV series Miami Vice. Built from 1984 until 1991, it was then Ferrari’s ultimate supercar. Testarossa means “redhead” in Italian and was derived from the red-painted cylinder heads on Ferrari’s legendary 12-cylinder racing engines.

Nearly four decades later, the name has been revived in the new 849 Testarossa, a two-seater available either as a fixed-roof coupé or as an open-top Spider with a retractable hard top. Replacing the Ferrari SF90 introduced in 2019, the car is conceived for the most demanding clients who want the very best from a Ferrari, says the Italian firm. The new Testarossa is a plug-in hybrid that pairs a twin-turbo 4.0L petrol V8 engine with three electric motors. The “8” of “849” stands for the eight cylinders and the “49” refers to the cubic centimetres of displacement — 49cc for each of the eight cylinders.

The hybrid powertrain produces 772kW to make it the most powerful series-production Ferrari, second only to the limited-edition F80.

Active aerodynamics and a retractable hard top allow the 849 Testarossa Spider to blend extreme performance with open-air driving. (Supplied)

Unlike the 1980s Testarossa, there’s no wrestling with a clutch or manual gearbox. The new 849 has an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, allowing owners to boot the throttle and blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 2.3 seconds — similar to a Formula One car — and reach a top speed of over 330km/h. A new gear-shift strategy is designed to generate a more exciting sound during upshifts.

Keeping an electronic rein on all the horsepower are grip-enhancing features optimising the traction control, torque vectoring, electronic differential management, and e4WD system delivery to provide driving thrills while keeping the ferocious car pointed in the right direction.

The suspension is optimised for handling on the limit, and stopping prowess is provided by powerful ceramic brakes.

Owners seeking an even better lap-time-attacking performance can opt for the Assetto Fiorano version of the 849 Testarossa, with optimised aerodynamics and a 30kg weight drop.

The 849 Testarossa’s dramatic side intakes channel air to the turbo intercoolers, a modern evolution of Ferrari’s aerodynamic heritage. (Supplied)

The Testarossa’s design takes inspiration from 1970s sports prototypes with sharp, geometric lines. It has a striking double-tiered front with a prominent lower splitter that enhances downforce, dramatic side intake vents that feed the turbo intercoolers, and a double tail design inspired by the 1969 Ferrari 512 S racer. The active rear spoiler switches between low drag and high downforce configurations in less than a second. For owners wishing to experience the performance en plein air, the Spider version has an electric hard top that opens and closes in 14 seconds, at driving speeds up to 45km/h. To maximise comfort, a new system has been developed to minimise turbulence inside the cabin: an innovative wind catcher positioned behind the seats.

Ferrari offers two seat options for the 849 Testarossa: comfort seats covered in fabric or leather, or carbon-fibre racing seats with sporty side bolsters. On the dashboard, the driver and passenger have their own screens, both of which show the vehicle’s driving info.

Inside, the 849 Testarossa features dual driver-and-passenger screens and a steering wheel packed with digital and analogue controls. (Supplied)

The steering wheel integrates digital and analogue functions, including an engine start button and an eManettino switch that allows configuration of the driving modes. The 849 Testarossa Spider also offers a wide range of personalisation options designed to enhance its sporty character and stylistic identity.

In Europe, the price for the coupe is set at €460 000 (around R9.3-million) and the Spider version at €500 000 (around R10.1-million).

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025.