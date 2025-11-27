Porsche’s new Manthey kit pushes the GT3 even further

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Manthey kit turns 911 GT models into more serious track weapons.

Porsche has introduced a new Manthey Kit for the latest 992.2-generation 911 GT3, bringing a series of track-focused upgrades developed in collaboration with Manthey Racing.

Manthey is the official Porsche partner for its GT racing programme, the brand owning a majority stake in the business. The package, available through Porsche Centres worldwide, including here in SA, was specially developed to increase downforce, improve stability and enhance braking performance.

Developed jointly by engineers at Porsche’s Weissach development centre and Manthey’s facility near the Nürburgring, the kit introduces significant aerodynamic enhancements. The standard GT3’s underbody has been reworked into a smoother, more continuous aero surface, with extended air-deflector elements and a covered luggage compartment floor to improve airflow at speed.

Optional forged wheels (20" in front and 21" at the rear) can be finished in Brilliant Silver, Neodyme or Black. (Porsche)

A redesigned front lip extends 12mm further forward, while new diffuser fins and side flaps increase downforce over the front axle. At the rear, the GT3’s distinctive swan-neck wing is wider, fitted with a Gurney flap and paired with larger, inward-curved end plates. An updated diffuser with longer fins further boosts rear stability. Finishing the aero kit is a set of rear carbon fibre wheel covers said to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Together, these changes allow the GT3 to generate 355kg of downforce at 285km/h in its standard road setting. A more aggressive circuit mode — not approved for use on public roads — increases that figure to 540kg at the same speed.

Rear carbon fibre wheel covers help reduce aerodynamic drag. (Porsche)

Porsche and Manthey have also developed a bespoke four-way adjustable coilover suspension, designed to make full use of the car’s increased downforce. The setup offers tool-free adjustment of rebound and compression, with slightly firmer spring rates at the front compared with those of the predecessor model with the Manthey Kit. The German carmaker says the system improves mechanical grip and delivers greater stability when running over kerbs.

Lightweight forged wheels (20″ in front and 21″ at the rear) are available as an option, cutting unsprung mass by 6kg compared with the stock set. The Manthey Kit includes braided steel brake lines as standard, while special PCCB-compatible racing brake pads can be added as a cost option.

At the rear, the GT3’s swan-neck wing is wider, fitted with a Gurney flap, and paired with larger, inward-curved end plates. (Porsche)

Owners seeking additional visual upgrades can choose from several Manthey-branded accessories, including illuminated carbon door sills, door-mounted decals and LED door projectors. Carbon fibre air outlets, rear intake elements and coloured carbon aerodiscs are also available. Tow straps in red, black or yellow can be fitted for track use but must be removed for road driving.

The kit has already demonstrated its capability at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Driven by reigning DTM champion Ayhancan Güven, a Manthey-equipped 911 GT3 completed a lap of the 20.8km circuit in 6:52.981 — 2.76 seconds quicker than the previous-generation GT3 fitted with its corresponding Manthey package. Both cars ran on optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, and the time was verified by a notary.

A Manthey-equipped 911 GT3 lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:52.981. (Porsche)

“With the Manthey Kit, the 911 GT3 has again become noticeably better in corners on the circuit,” said Güven.

“The significantly higher downforce and the optimised suspension make the car easy to control and provide the driver with more confidence. The lap time wasn’t ideal, as the autumn weather meant the track was still damp in some places and therefore very slippery — otherwise we could have shaved off a few more seconds.”

The Manthey Kit is available for 911 GT3 and GT3 RS models. It’s expected to be available from March 2026 and is ordered through Porsche SA for import and professional fitment.

This article was first published in Business Day.