China’s carmakers are going big on luxury

The Chinese auto industry has come a long way since the days when it was copying the designs of legacy carmakers, using low-quality materials and producing cars that you would not want to be in when things go wrong. Today its models are snapping at the heels of brands that have been around for decades or longer, many of which are already popular around the world, including South Africa.

The focus has seemed to be on everyday motoring, regular crossovers, SUVs and sedans, but Chinese buyers have always been into luxury, it’s why there are so many long wheelbase versions of sedans from Audi, BMW, Mercedes and even Volkswagen there. As more brands have emerged, so too has the desire to create homegrown luxury and, along with that, performance.

In the performance market, there is still a bit of familiarity going on. Xiaomi’s latest sports SUV looks remarkably like a Ferrari Purosangue and the supercar from JAC has more than a hint of Jaguar about it. You can spot the influence of the Mercedes AMG GT in other models and lower down the scale, there are electric hatchbacks that have hints of Honda and Renault.

It’s the luxury and adventure or off-road segments where things are really moving fast and, as with other models, we can probably expect to see them being exported in the not too distant future. If there was a theme running throughout the luxury vehicles, it was the influence of Maybach. Perhaps it’s the two-tone burgundy and silver paintwork, or the large deep-dish wheels, or maybe it was just the slight similarity in exterior design in some cases.

The Voyah Taishan channels Mercedes-Maybach GLS energy, complete with plush materials and glitter-trimmed carpets. (Voyah taishan)

The Voyah Taishan had all these things, including a remarkable resemblance to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Its extremely plush interior appeared to have the finest materials and finishes, but the standout element was the thick, glittery carpets, much like the starlight headlining in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The main debut for Stellantis brand Leapmotor was the A10 but behind it was its D19, a massive luxury SUV that has, wait for it, duo-tone paintwork. In some ways, its minimalist side profile actually makes it look more elegant than the Mercedes, something that could have Merc design boss Gordon Wagener wondering if he needs to be worried. Given the rather depressed looks on the faces of his latest models, perhaps he already is.

The IM LS9 delivers imposing proportions and deep-dish wheels, signalling China’s push into status-driven luxury design. (Mark Smyth)

Status is clearly a big thing, reflected not just in the size of the vehicles but in just how imposing and regal a design is. The IM LS9 certainly has lots of presence, along with another example of the deep-dish wheels. But luxury isn’t just about converting status on the outside, as evidenced by the new Xpeng X9. On the face of it, it’s a slightly futuristic people-carrier, but inside it is a luxurious vehicle designed for those who want to be chauffeured in style while catching up on work or watching a movie. Interestingly, while many of the new models at the show were pure electric, the X9 is Xpeng’s first range extender, a vehicle that used a small petrol engine to create electricity for the electric motor. There’s a strong move to this type of powertrain in China, a solution for those who live in the city but regularly travel long distances to rural areas, something that could be a good option for similar customer needs in South Africa.

It wasn’t just SUVs that displayed their luxury and opulence, JAC Huawei showed its Maextro luxury limousines that would not look out of place in a presidential cavalcade. Again there was the duo-tone paintwork, imposing frontal design and an interior that is so luxurious we might have to start applying hotel-style star ratings, for which the Maestro looks like it will get a five-star score.

Off-roaders were everywhere in the Guangzhou show halls too, reflecting a quest for adventure. Again there were hints of Land Rover Defender, particularly in colour choices. That was certainly true for the Rox Adamas in its very Defender green with contrasting black roof, though there were other design similarities too. It looks great though, and if looks, comfort and technology are all you want in a big SUV, then it will probably undercut its British rival by some margin. I can’t vouch for its off-road ability though and that’s where the Defender is still king.

Dongfeng’s MB17 Hero concept hints at LandCruiser capability, designed for extreme terrain. (Mark Smyth)

A Defender hasn’t been to Mars, not yet anyway, but Dongfeng showcased a concept that it wants to see on the red planet. For those of us who aren’t likely to go into space, the MB17 Hero certainly looks capable of climbing over moon rocks, or at least desert rocks. There’s definitely a hint of Toyota LandCruiser about it, but they do say imitation is the best form of flattery, though like the Rox with the Defender, it would need to be able to imitate the incredible off-road ability of the Toyota.

Volkswagen’s debut of the ID Evo showcased how quickly China’s EV design language is outpacing older global models. (Mark Smyth)

It was fascinating to see what is still a young car industry showing how rapidly it has advanced. What was even more surprising was seeing some designs that look better than their Western counterparts. That was most evident on the Volkswagen stand, where the debut of the ID Evo made models like the T-Cross look positively dated. The same was true of the other ID models on display.

For now the traditional brands have the upper end of the luxury market around the world to themselves, but this latest visit to China showed that they need to look very carefully in the rear-view mirror.