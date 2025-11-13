Royal Huisman reaches for the Sky

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If the latest superyacht launches are anything to go by, it seems there is a resurgence in sailing yachts, especially when it comes to the most luxurious of vessels. Is it nostalgia and the thrill of sailing? Or could it be the quest for more environmentally friendly ways of cruising around the world’s beauty spots? There is no clear reason for the trend; in fact, it could be all three of those things, but after Dutch shipyard Royal Huisman revealed its new Trident 810 sailing superyacht last month, it has gone even further with the launch of Sky.

Sky appears to be a masterpiece of design and engineering, but its most astonishing claim to fame is its main mast, which will stand 93m high, equal to the height of the Statue of Liberty. Made of carbon fibre, the mast will be the tallest in the world, 4m higher than the previous record.

The mast of Sky stands 93m tall, the same height as the Statue of Liberty. Picture: (Supplied)

“Sky represents the next evolution of performance sailing yachts, a project that challenges convention in both scale and elegance,” says Malcom McKeon of MMYD, the company that designed the exterior and mast. “From the outset, our goal was to create a yacht that combines the exhilaration of pure sailing with the comfort and sophistication of world cruising. Her mast and powerful hull form express ambition and precision in equal measure, while her design remains focused on the connection between those on board, the sea, and the experience of sailing itself.”

While the yacht itself measures 81m, the engineers claim that with its impressive sail, integrated sailing system and twin carbon composite rudders, Sky will have the manoeuvrability of a yacht measuring just 50m. That will be a remarkable achievement and welcome news for the crew of about 16 who will need to navigate some of the world’s top marinas. Naturally they will not be reliant on wind power alone for this, though; instead, they will be able to use Royal Huisman’s propulsion architecture, including 1,000kW of electric power created by four main generators and a bank of batteries, all of which ensure that Sky will travel the world producing zero emissions.

The peace and quiet of silent running is in itself a representation of luxury, but this flybridge performance sloop epitomises stylish design in a way that will be the envy of even some of the most talked about superyachts. On paper, Sky’s accommodation of an owner’s stateroom and four guest suites seems fairly reserved, but a closer look at what renowned yachting interior designers, Winch Design have created absolutely takes your breath away.

The aft salon combines luxurious seating with al fresco dining. Picture: (Supplied)

The owner’s stateroom features minimalist elegance, combining neutral tones with luxurious finishes. Picture: (Supplied)

Inspired by nature, the interior has been styled to be an architectural sanctuary at sea, with natural palettes and forms, subtle detailing and sculpted surfaces, all aiming to combine the coast landscapes with modern architectural lines. There’s a full-beam owner’s stateroom that is flooded with light from its extra-large windows, and the owners have direct access to the large beach deck.

“Sailing yachts have always been in the DNA of Winch Design,” says Andrew Winch. “Sky marks the next chapter in our shared legacy of innovation and excellence. She redefines the sailing experience by harmonising expansive interior and exterior spaces that flow effortlessly into one another. Every detail is designed to enhance life onboard, from wellness zones and water sports areas to entertainment spaces filled with natural light.”

The wellness spa extends onto an exterior deck so you can enjoy a massage in the open air. Picture: (Supplied)

Those areas include a midship wellness spa, complete with a fold-out external platform so you can enjoy a massage in the sun as the water laps around you. There’s a sumptuous entertainment area on the flybridge, where you can marvel at the innovation of the sails at work, another entertaining space on the main deck and further social spaces below deck. There are multiple areas to simply sit back and unwind, including the salon and lounges or feast on five-star cuisine with formal or al fresco dining.

When the mood takes you to venture into the water, the beach deck has an extendable swim platform, and there is a full-beam mid-lazarette storage area with folding platforms that can house a 12m tender, rescue tender, two water scooters and additional watersports equipment such as sea bobs, kayaks, scuba gear and paddle boards — everything guests could possibly need for some fun in crystal blue waters.

Space for entertaining includes a sumptuous flybridge area as well as the main deck and below deck. Picture: (Supplied)

“Sky pushes sloop design to a new scale while remaining practical to build and safe to operate,” says Peter Naeyé, CEO of Royal Huisman. “The result is exceptional and truly unique in every aspect, towering in height, immense in power, and unmistakably head-turning. Ready for an owner who wants to sail the world, Sky is set for delivery in Spring 2030, a super-sized sailing yacht developed to explore the far corners of the globe in the most eco-friendly way compared to XXL motoryachts.”

2030 might seem a long way off, but with all the design and engineering work already completed, the timeframe is actually shorter than similar vessels of this size and genre. Even so, the prospect of having to wait just over four more years to see Sky take to the water is frustrating for those who are impressed at a distance. One can only imagine how excited its fortunate owners must feel.