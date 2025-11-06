Alfa Romeo’s chic new electric Junior launched

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chic styling and performance meet with electric drive in Alfa Romeo's new crossover.

The new Alfa Romeo Junior battery-electric vehicle is now on sale in SA, and we’ve had a first drive impression of the new premium B-SUV contender.

You’d be forgiven if, like me, you see a classic hatchback instead of a crossover that rivals the Volvo EX30 as elected by its maker. The MINI E and GWM Ora seem more apt electric rivals.

Either way, like the MiTo and 145 Bambinos before it, the duty of the Junior is to inject youthful energy needed to attract a new batch of clients to the Italian brand, and it shares its name with an older model from the 1970s. It launches in two specifications and power trims: Elletrica and Elletrica Veloce.

Alfa Romeo also offers hybrid Junior models overseas, but SA only gets the electric versions.

The Junior is an eye-catching car with curves and many oblique angles. The prominent trilobo LED light signature gives it a striking front end.

The entry-level Elletrica is identified by smaller 215/55 R18 five-leaf clover alloy wheels and a more basic version of the scudetto grille with the Alfa Romeo letters laser etched onto its surface.

The sportier Elletrica Veloce rides on wider four-leaf clover wheels with 225/40 R20 sizes, and it gets a contrasting black roof and a more intricately built scudetto grille formed out of the brand’s dramatic logo. Red stripes and brake covers enhance the athleticism.

It’s decently spacious inside for four passengers, though perhaps not quite as premium feeling as some rivals. The 4.2m-long car has a boot rated up to 400l with the rear seats up and 1,265l when folded down.

The dashboard is modern with digitalisation and a colourful infotainment screen. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported with Bluetooth and a multi-function steering wheel included. It harks back to the past with a circular driver’s instrument cluster and air vents.

It's a cabin with a fair amount of room, but the furnishings aren't on par with modern rivals. Picture: SUPPLIED (Stellantis)

The base model gets blue-and-black Icona seats, electric windows and a six-speaker audio system. The Elettrica Veloce adds 20-inch alloy wheels and black-and-red Spiga seats. Heavily bolstered Sabelt bucket seats and an electric sunroof are optionally available, respectively priced at R55,000 and R20,000. Both Junior Elletrica models get level two advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) as standard.

Both are powered by front-wheel drive single electric motor drivetrains with energy recuperation and the firm’s DNA drive modes. The Elettrica, which I didn’t get a chance to drive at the media launch, outputs 118kW and 260Nm and is rated with a 9-second sprint from 0 to 100 km/h and a 152km/h top speed.

I drove the more powerful Elettrica Veloce, which produces 207kW and 345Nm, and costs R200,000 more. It’s a real flyer that’ll sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.9 seconds and reach a 200km/h top speed. The 54kWh battery gives a claimed 400km of driving range.

Equipped with a limited-slip differential, the Veloce is brimming with agility, good brakes and deep engagement for enthusiastic driving.

The 400l boot and limited-slip diff make a functional athlete out of the new Junior. Picture: SUPPLIED (Stellantis)

The ride’s not firm, and the car irons out road imperfections proficiently, with not a shake or flex of the body as it cuts through corners with agility, aided by 50/50 weight distribution.

First impressions are of a niche alternative for the passionate. The pricing is competitive, and it has to be said, I’ve not driven a sportier electric crossover.

It’s sold standard with five-year/100,000km vehicle and eight-year/150,000km battery warranties and five-year/100,000km service plans.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica retails for R799,900 and the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce retails for R999,900.

This article was first published in Business Day.