A Wrangler in the Highlands

In a world heading towards self-driving cars and electrification, there is still something wonderful about an epic road trip adventure to explore somewhere new. I’ve known people undertaking trips through Africa in a Mini, seen drivers pick their way up Sani Pass in a Toyota Tazz and last year I saw someone crossing the Monaco harbour in a Jeep Wrangler, in the water.

Admittedly that’s not normal for a Jeep, typically it is more about river crossings than harbor crossings, but apart from the Land Rover Defender and Toyota LandCruiser, few vehicle encourage that sense of adventure like a Jeep. It was therefore the natural choice, not for an epic road trip across the US, but to head off and explore Scotland.

While the Defender has for the most part changed its design entirely from the original, the Wrangler still displays the looks of the original military Willys of the 1940s. It is a design that has continuously evolved but to ensure it stays current, but the character is still there, that go-anywhere attitude that inspires thoughts of new adventures even when it is simply parked outside your house.

The interior combines a traditional rugged feel with luxury and technology. (Mark Smyth)

Today the Wrangler has significantly more luxury and technology, with a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and all the creature comforts you might need, even Nappa leather seats on the model we tested, but all of that contrasts with a manual off-road controls lever, hardy materials and chunky buttons. They aren’t chunky in the same way as those in the Ineos Grenadier, but they are still easy to use on the move and feel like you are more involved in the experience than in something like the Defender or a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Before getting to Scotland there was the matter of covering several hundred kilometres of highway and main roads. Like many true 4x4s, the Wrangler can float a bit on its off-road suspension, but it was still relatively composed and the active cruise control proved useful as we traversed the length of England. The 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine had to work hard and even in two-wheel drive mode, we arrived in Scotland with the fuel consumption very much at the lower end of the claimed figure at 16l/100km. Over the next few days we were going to be visiting the fuel pumps regularly.

The boot space isn’t as big as you’d expect, but for our trip, the roof rack came in handy. (Mark Smyth)

Our base for the trip was the town of Dornoch, about 70km north of Inverness. It’s a quaint Scottish town that is renowned for its outdoor activities, proximity to well-known whisky distilleries such as Glenmorangie and Dornoch Cathedral where Madonna and Guy Ritchie held their celebrity wedding.

We arrived just in time for the town’s Highland Games, a chance to take in some real Scottish culture, including a bagpipe competition, traditional dancing and of course the famous tossing the caber. Food trucks served great local fare too, though we didn’t indulge in any haggis.

Our exploring in the Jeep took us to the famous Falls of Shin near Sutherland. A great spot for enjoying the many walking trails, it also provides the opportunity to walk just a few metres from the car park and watch the salmon leaping upstream, a truly remarkable natural sight.

Exploring Scotland means finding hidden gems, like this treasure trove of antiques in Fearn which is a must visit if you are into nostalgia. (Mark Smyth)

Scotland is much larger than it looks on the map and getting to places can take hours along narrow rural roads, but everywhere you go adds to the adventure. An unexpected sighting of Highland Coos, the long-haired cows that originated in the Highlands was a pleasant surprise. Dramatic landscapes are everywhere, including the famous Skyfall Road, so-called for its role in the James Bond movie of the same name where Daniel Craig drove the Aston Martin DB5 in a famous scene with his boss, ‘M’.

A long drive westwards across the country took us down the length of Loch Ness, where we risked being eaten by Nessie as we picnicked on the side of the Loch before heading south and out of Scotland. Jeep enthusiasts will not be surprised to hear that before we left, we picked up a plastic Scottish duck. It has become common among Jeep owners to leave a duck on other Jeeps, presumably something that enhances the sense of being part of the Jeep community, along with the many Camp Jeep events that occur around the world.

Jeep has done a great job of constantly evolving the design of the Wrangler. (Mark Smyth)

The Wrangler was indeed a true adventurer and while we only did a bit of mild off-road driving, its Trail Rated ability would doubtless have allowed us to do much more. It was certainly up to the job of being a family explorer as we discovered new places and experiences across Scotland. With so much more to see and do, we will definitely be heading to the Highlands again.