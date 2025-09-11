Modern yachting from a bygone era

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The focus at international yacht shows tends to be on the glitz and glamour of it all. What are the biggest new yachts, the most impressive designs, the latest in technology and materials? But look past all that and there are some very interesting discoveries.

This week sees the yacht industry and potential clients descend on the French Riviera town of Cannes. Naturally the show includes some amazing yacht debuts, but something else grabbed my attention: the Picchiotti Gentleman’s range. The name probably sounds a little anachronistic these days, a reminder of the old days of oak-panelled rooms full of cigar smoke and men in suits discussing politics, sport and lady folk.

At the same time, it conjures up the nostalgic romanticism of handcrafted boats, painstakingly built in small boatyards by craftspeople who have shared their skills through multiple generations. The most famous of these is probably the Riva, an icon of rivers and lakes across the world, where owners and guests relax and enjoy a slower pace win the water with a picnic and a glass or two of champagne.

The Riva 112 Dolcevita Super is very unlike the traditional Aquarama boat the brand is most associated with. (Supplied)

Today, Riva has expanded its range significantly of course, and while it still makes an evolution of its iconic Aquarama, the Italian boatbuilder now creates yachts and even superyachts, with its latest, the 34.37m Riva 112 Dolcevita Super making its debut this year in Cannes.

Back to the Gentleman’s though, and while there is undeniably a slight hint of modernity in some elements of its exterior design, the use of exquisitely crafted mahogany creates an air of elegance that is truly endearing. Its blue hull and red beauty line are described by the designer, Luca Dini as being like a “bespoke suit.” This is the Savile Row of yachts.

Available in sizes from 24m to 55m, each Gentleman’s Yacht is custom made, but there is a fascinating menu of interior design options with names such as the “Hampton’s Line” with rooms that feature shades of white. How about the “Manhattan Line” with its contemporary style or go full nostalgic with the “Peconic Line” that includes vintage furnishings and marble sinks.

Designs can incorporate the latest in sustainable materials including vegan leather. (Supplied)

Interior designs range from contemporary Manhattan to vintage wood and marble. (Supplied)

Not surprisingly, regardless of the line you choose, the interiors are extremely lavish, with sumptuous materials, the option of vegan leather and you can even have parquet flooring. This elegance is, of course, paired with discrete use of technology, from integrated statement lighting and audio systems to televisions in the cabins.

Speaking of cabins, accommodation on board caters for up to 12 guests in the 55m version with its six rooms. This model also has a grand master stateroom with floor-to-ceiling doors that open directly onto private balconies. Clients can have a Skylounge with a bar and pantry, a Beach Club with another bar and seating or an observation deck, complete with a large pool terrace. If it’s fun in the water you are after, which we assume you are if you are into yachts, then there’s space for jet skis and water toys.

Then there’s one other elegant feature that is available across the entire range, a scale version of the yacht itself. It’s not quite a scale replica though, but each custom-made Tender Limousine features similar elements of the exterior design along with the same materials that an owner chooses for the main vessel. The tender fits snugly on the aft deck of the yacht and can be lowered into the water to free up deck space and allow guests to head to the shore.

Some versions can be equipped with a Beach Club platform. (Supplied)

It’s all very reminiscent of a bygone age of luxury yachting, but don’t think it means compromising on the latest technology when it comes to propulsion choices. Each Gentleman’s Yacht is available with a choice of hybrid or electric powertrains, each a very modern solution within a vessel that would be as at home on the Nile as it would be in a Cape Town marina or off the coast of Monaco.

Times have changed significantly since Picchiotti was founded in 1575, but in a world where many yacht builders and owners are trying to outdo one another when it comes to size, design or luxury finishes, there’s something to be said for the nostalgic, almost 1950s approach that it has taken with its Gentleman’s range. While it has tastefully integrated the latest in technology, the yachts are the perfect antidote to what is increasingly a very digital and less personal world.