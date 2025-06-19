The electric evolution in motorcycles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the past, I have debated the significance and possible impact of electric motorcycles, particularly within an SA and African context, considering the existing challenges we face with electricity and the fact that high-end motorcycles continue to be the purvey of a small segment of the market. But as per an article on the World Economic Forum website, “Gen Z cares about sustainability more than anyone else — and is starting to make others feel the same.”

The article references a survey of US consumer attitudes on sustainable shopping by First Insight and the Baker Retailing Centre at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania which found that 75% of the Gen Z respondents “prefer to buy sustainably rather than to go for brand names”.

The broader implication is that, to stay relevant in the evolving global market for motorcycles, brand name manufacturers need to be eco-conscious when it comes to the motorcycles they produce and the process by which they manufacture motorcycles.

Electric motorcycles

While electric motorcycle brands like Energica, Arc Vehicle, Verge Motorcycles, Tarform and Zero Motorcycles are building luxury motorcycles, traditional motorcycle manufacturers are also making interesting forays into the world of electric motorcycles. Harley-Davidson has its LiveWire sub-brand, BMW Motorrad is focused on electric scooters like the CE 02 and CE 04, Ducati is the exclusive supplier of motorcycles to the MotoE World Cup and Triumph has the Project TE-1 prototype which has gone through final phase testing.

Kawasaki, in addition to launching the electric Kawasaki Ninja e-1 ABS EV motorcycle, is aggressively exploring “multi-fuel” motorcycles, which include hybrid electric models (that use electric power at low speeds and internal combustion at higher speeds) as well as hydrogen-powered motorcycles. Honda, which is building out its electric models, is also said to be exploring alternative fuel technologies.

I suspect all manufacturers, behind closed doors, are considering the evolution of the industry and looking at how to stay relevant in a more eco-conscious world.

Additionally, at the lower end of the market, there are multiple initiatives and businesses committed to developing electric and other eco-friendly motorcycles and scooters, including Kenya’s Roam, Uganda’s Zembo, Ethiopia’s (in partnership with Japan) Dodai, and Volta Motorcycles from Ghana. BYD Auto, the Chinese electric car manufacturer, is also supplying Ampersand, an e-moto company with a presence in Kenya and Rwanda, with battery cells to build about 40,000 electric motorcycles by next year.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 ABS EV motocycle (Supplied)

The significance of materials used

Materials used to build motorcycles ensure that there’s improved fuel efficiency, a reduction in energy consumption and emissions, lowered resource use and better energy efficiency. Lightweight materials such as aluminium alloys, carbon fibre, titanium, magnesium alloys, advanced plastics and polymers, natural fibres and eco-leather, and other advanced composites like fibreglass, are ideal for motorcycles that use less energy for better fuel efficiency and, by extension, lower emissions. This means fewer resources are required and allow for more innovative design, which all makes the motorcycle friendlier to the environment without sacrificing performance. This is for internal combustion and electric motorcycles.

Yamaha Motor, for example, developed eco-friendly recycled polypropylene (PP) materials in 2023 to be used for the “main exterior bodywork for motorcycles” and has been gradually rolling out the use of this raw material in their models.

Aprilia RS 660 blue marlin (Supplied)

Eco-friendly manufacturing processes

Manufacturers are also working to improve the environmental impact of their manufacturing processes. A great example is Aprilia, which has been transparent about how they are making their production plants eco-friendly by reducing energy consumption on the factory floor, reducing the waste created and using renewable energy — like solar and wind power — in their manufacturing plants.

Increasingly, regulations on environmental impact of motorcycles are pushing manufacturers to improve the sustainability of their manufacturing processes and the motorcycles themselves.

The “Riding in a 21st Century Environment: The Motorcycle Industry’s Commitment to the Environment” report published in 2021 by the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (which has all the major players as members) details all the ways in which the industry is ensuring that motorcycles and the process of manufacturing them are greener and more eco-friendly.

I won’t lie. I love the grunt of my motorcycle. And we still don’t have either the infrastructure to sustain electric motorcycles nor access to the high-performance electric and hybrid motorcycles at affordable prices. But there is still hope because, as they say, the future is inevitable.