“This is where all life came from.” The bespectacled Chilean version of David Attenborough, naturalist guide Gonzalez Cruz, peered cautiously over the rim of a hole the size of a truck tyre, out of which spewed forth boiling sulphuric steam into the sub-zero dawn air. He was referring to the origins of life on Earth arising from volcanic eruptions over 3-billion years ago, while all around us dozens of spurting geysers were blowing billowing clouds of steam like giant New York subway vents.

We were at El Tatio in the Atacama Desert, which, at a light-headed 4 320m above sea level, is the world’s highest geyser field. It felt fitting to think about

the beginning of existence in a place where the boundary between life and death is so fragile. Sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the Andes

mountains, the Atacama, which spreads across a vast 128 000km of northern Chile (almost the same area as the Western Cape) is one of the driest places in the world: some regions have not received rain since record-keeping began.