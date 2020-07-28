While the soaring canyons and dusky mesas of Utah might remind you of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, that’s where the similarity ends. No sleeping on the rough ground and fending off rattlesnakes at Camp Sarika. Created by Joburg design firm Luxury Frontiers, the ten very private tented pavilions are nestled into the rocky crags of the Utah desert.

Their expansive patio areas are perfect for basking in the sun during the day and taking in the breathtaking splendour of the stars at night. Each two- or three-bedroom pavilion comes equipped with its own fire pit, and a heated splash pool for those midnight swims.