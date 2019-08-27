With so many social media-influenced expectations, I had built up this fantastic idea of what my Cuban experience would be like. It is much more than a daydream come true. One simply wants to photograph everything — the beauty and the decadence, the smiles and the cigars, and all the cars. It’s a challenge to try and look beyond these 1950s American classics. Without sounding clichéd, it really is like being on a movie set.

There’s a strong sense of community and resilience every-where you go on the island. There’s also a warming familiarity to people’s faces and a laid-back way of doing things that I am immediately comforted by. Like that nostalgic echo of a landline, Cubans value personal interaction over the reliance on technology to communicate and get things done. It’s a wistful echo of my childhood in Zimbabwe, and yet so far from my current reality in New York. Nostalgia aside, Cuban society is embracing a new era too. Their oldworld way of doing things is starting to clash with the availability of technology playing out right in front of you. Forget trying to “see Cuba before it changes” — the change is underway right now.

HOME COMFORTS

As part of our visa issued under “support for the Cuban people” we opted to do as many homestays as we could. Airbnb is searchable within Cuba but you can’t reserve and book inside the country.

On our return to Havana, following trips to Viñales and Trinidad, we hadn’t booked somewhere to stay. We had, however, read in our well-thumbed Lonely Planet about the “super helpful, mine-of-local-information” hosts Julio and Elsa at Hostal Peregrino Consulado, where they have a “growing web of casa particular accommodations”.

We decided to trust the system, head to Havana, and see what happened. We’d been in Cuba long enough by then to know that whoever you are, people will make a plan to help you. If it involves tourism and business, you’re guaranteed to be reliably cast into a ready-to- receive-you network.