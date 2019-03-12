When I rise from the depths after that first sighting I’m a little quiet, even emotional. I’ve been watching wild animals up close for the last 15 years, but never have I felt so small, so thankful of being granted an audience.

My fourth and final day under the waves is the most prolific. Our first sighting is a pod of several whales; barely visible blobs in the murky navy sea, they’re further away than the mother and calf. I take a deep breath, steady my body and remember the advice of the professional freediver who has joined us on-board. Namely that we have more, much more air left in our lungs when they initially scream for air. Rather like a car’s fuel warning-light urging you to fill up when there’s at least 30 miles still left in the tank, our lungs err well on the side of caution and push us to surface prematurely. If you can get through this first panic, there’s plenty more breath in reserve.

I descend towards the whales, who emit a series of clicking noises, presumably checking me out with echolocation. Purely in terms of decibels, sperm whales are also the loudest animals on earth, their clicks allowing them to communicate with other whales up to 35 miles away, and track prey at a range of 10 miles.

Yet Ahab’s monsters of “inscrutable malice” are nothing if not welcoming. I’ve not dived very deep but the water has already darkened a shade as those shapes resolve themselves into six females and a calf. The need to breathe is pressing, so I allow myself to descend just a few more feet. I watch one whale’s 12ft-long lower jaws opening and closing — the teeth could easily sever me in two but my only sensation is something akin to empathy. Perhaps it has something to do with our brains: for the neocortex, that part of the brain responsible for language and consciousness, is much larger in a sperm whale than a human, and their spindle cells, which neurologists believe govern love and compassion, are even denser and more complex than our own.

Later that day, we watch other pods pass by in caravans of dignified matriarchs and juveniles, at times so close we could have reached out and touched their wrinkled hides from the boat. As the Olga putters homeward and Dominica’s felt-green mountains appear, I think again of Melville. “Consider the subtleness of the sea,” he wrote, “how its most dreaded creatures glide under water, unapparent for the most part, and treacherously hidden beneath the loveliest tints of azure.” He was wrong of course — the sea is lovelier still when you have glimpsed the giants beneath.

DETAILS

Richard Waters was a guest of the Dominican Tourist Board and stayed at the Fort Young Hotel (doubles from $226 per night). Virgin Atlantic flies from London to Antigua from £549, from where Liat Airways flies on to Dominica (from £260 return). Four days’ diving with Dive Dominica costs $385 per person, plus $3,000 per day for the permit, which covers up to six people.

