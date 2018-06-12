During the week, a comida corrida (set lunch at a fixed price) at Mercado Medellin involves four speedy courses so you can get on with your day: soup; rice or spaghetti; mole, chile rellenos (roasted and stuffed poblano peppers), or another such home-cooked speciality; and flan for dessert. This sophisticated mercado (market) is where I source all my fruit, veg, eggs, and cheese, so I rarely frequent grocery stores.

On Fridays, El Parnita in the buzzing Roma Norte neighbourhood is the ultimate venue for a late lunch, as Mexico City’s 25-million residents ease into the weekend. If you have to wait for a table, the old-school mariachi bands wandering the streets will keep you entertained.

For tacos, Por Siempre’s vegan versions mean that anyone can enjoy the country’s World Heritage-designated fare. Even though I’m a meat-eater, this is my Thursday-night stop en route to salsa and bachata classes. I’ve put these dance lessons to good use at Mambocafé, where a vibrant (and very loud) Latino band makes it difficult to leave the dance floor.

As an art- and design-lover, I’ve been spoilt for choice in this culturally rich city. Frida Kahlo’s house is a must-see, especially to appreciate her bedroom and studio, which are left as they were when she died. Buy tickets online to skip the queue, and go at the end of the day to wander around her and Diego Rivera’s courtyard a while longer as visitors clear out.

The Anthropology Museum is so unbelievably fascinating that I’ve been twice and still haven’t gotten around to viewing the second storey, as I learn about the evolution of man, and Mexico’s complex cultural history. Jumex, Museo Universitario Arte Contemporáneo, and the Museo Rufino Tamayo are my standout museums, not just for their ever-changing art and photography content, but for their statuesque architecture too. And Arróniz and Galería OMR have been the art galleries with the most thought-provoking exhibitions (and fun opening parties). I was thrilled to catch a solo show of sculptural works by renowned Mexican artist Jose Dávila at OMR.