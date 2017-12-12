It was my husband’s birthday — a special milestone — and we decided to do something that’s always been on his bucket list: to stand on a glacier in Alaska. Now that was an ask! But with great planning and loads of advice we embarked on the journey, which involved a flight to Los Angeles, a road trip to Las Vegas (with an unforgettable stopover to see the Grand Canyon), and a flight to Seattle to board the cruise liner.

Descriptions of the magnificence of LA, Vegas, and the Grand Canyon could easily fill the page, but the real story is in Alaska. We boarded the beautiful Celebrity Cruise liner in Seattle. It’s a spectacular ship with luxurious staterooms and speciality restaurants, an amazing spa and fitness centre, and — the absolute highlight — the Martini Bar, which serves the best sunset martinis in the world (trust me, I drank enough to be considered an expert).

Our first stop in Alaska was Ketchikan, which is known as the salmon capital of the world. A walk through this beautiful little town revealed that it has the world’s largest collection of totem poles. Watching the salmon swim upstream is a sight I will remember forever. The town is filled with quaint little restaurants serving Alaskan crab, and the walk was only complete with a stopover to buy tinned salmon from one of the many shops.