When I first arrived in New York, I walked almost everywhere. Initially because I had no money, then to find a place to live (which I found in Harlem and about which I eventually wrote a book, Flat/White), and then because I realised it’s the best way to see the city. I have developed favourites, of course: the quaint confusion of the West Village (where I stumbled on the blink-and-you-miss-it bistro Buvette); and the East Village and Lower East Side, where you can still feel the cross-cultural immigrant vibe; small stores cheek-by-jowl with chic boutiques.

After moseying up the Chinatown part of Mott Street, perusing the wealth of fresh produce on the cramped sidewalks, I always make sure to call in at Café Gitane for the couscous dish. On SoHo’s cobbled Crosby Street, I check out the wood-panelled Housing Works Bookstore, and the artists showing their work nearby on the sidewalks of West Broadway, before heading to the teensy Abraço, on East 7th Street for coffee. (Yes, walking and eating/drinking make a happy couple.)