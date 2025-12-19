Standard Bank CIB unveils Johannesburg City Guide with immersive Art Lab showcase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acclaimed designers Sindiso Khumalo and Thebe Magugu pose with models donning their sartorial creations at the launch of the Standard Bank CIB City Guide to Johannesburg at the Standard Bank Art Lab at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton.

Standard Bank Commercial and Investment Banking (CIB) unveiled its City Guide to Johannesburg last month with a three-night immersive showcase that transformed the Standard Bank Art Lab at Nelson Mandela Square into a living portrait of the city’s creative and commercial pulse.

Timed to coincide with B20 Summit week, the open-access activation invited delegates and the public alike to experience Johannesburg’s cultural and entrepreneurial energy firsthand.

The Standard Bank CIB City Guide to Johannesburg serves as an ode to the City of Gold, a curated compendium of expert insights, insider recommendations and on-the-ground intelligence that captures the dynamism of Africa’s most influential business hub.

The showcase brought the guide to life through a thoughtfully curated selection of local fashion, art and design, spotlighting the diverse talent shaping the city’s identity.

Guests explored works by Standard Bank Young Artist Award winners of the past 40 years, mingled with the guide’s collaborators including designers Sindiso Khumalo and Thebe Magugu, and enjoyed a special appearance by musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, reaffirming the Art Lab’s reputation as one of Joburg’s most electric creative spaces.

From discovering uniquely African gifting at the Standard Bank 1862 pop-up shop to engaging with stories that reflect Johannesburg’s vibrancy and spirit of possibility, the experience offered visitors an intimate window into the people, places and ideas powering Africa’s growth ambition.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank CIB.