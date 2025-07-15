And there’s plenty of luxury here: a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course on the doorstep, upscale eateries and a spacious fitness centre. You can also get down to business without leaving the hotel: function rooms and dining destinations cater for high-level meetings, while generous suites allow for private gatherings. Airport transfers and concierge services are on tap, making it a preferred address for C-suite visitors.
Johannesburg’s best business hotels
From Sandton staples to stylish newcomers, these hotels prove business travel doesn’t have to be boring
Image: Supplied
There was a time when the measure of a good business hotel was a simple one: a proper shower and a hearty breakfast. While those essentials still matter, today’s business traveller expects much more. In a post-Zoom era, where work and lifestyle often blend, hotels are being asked to do more than just provide a quiet desk and early room service.
Getting the basics right matters, but it’s the added layers that win my loyalty. It doesn’t have to be constant luxury: convenience, service and charm count just as much as your in-house art collection. So if you’re jetting into Jozi, here are five city hotels that get the blend just right for business travel.
The Classic: Protea Hotel by Marriott Johannesburg Balalaika Sandton
Tucked just behind the financial hub of Maude Street, the Balalaika has quietly stood its ground for over 75 years; a rare slice of Johannesburg history amid a constantly changing skyline. What started in the early 1900s as a tearoom and outspan on the dusty road to Pretoria has evolved into a full-service business hotel that can host hundreds, yet retains a sense of homely charm.
That’s largely thanks to the staff, who offer faultless service day and night. That is no small order when you have upwards of 300 rooms to manage. Although the bones of the building show their age a little, the setting makes up for it, with low-rise blocks arranged around leafy courtyards and two swimming pools — a rare sense of escape amid the towers of Sandton.
Rooms have been thoughtfully upgraded with smart TVs, extra-length beds and high-speed Wi-Fi, and business travellers will appreciate the regular (and free) shuttle to the Gautrain and Sandton City. There is also a variety of executive meeting spaces available on site.
That includes The Bull Run steakhouse, with its own private dining room, which has long been a locals hosting working lunches and doing some low-key deal making.
The Relaxer: The Houghton Hotel
Set within striking distance of Sandton and the inner city, The Houghton Hotel is ideal for business travellers who value space, privacy and a touch of luxury within a more residential atmosphere. If you are in town for several days and want to make the most of your downtime, it’s perfect. It’s perhaps no surprise that it was awarded Best Business Hotel — SA in the 2024 Luxe Travel Awards.
Image: Mark Sampson
And there’s plenty of luxury here: a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course on the doorstep, upscale eateries and a spacious fitness centre. You can also get down to business without leaving the hotel: function rooms and dining destinations cater for high-level meetings, while generous suites allow for private gatherings. Airport transfers and concierge services are on tap, making it a preferred address for C-suite visitors.
The City Slicker: Hallmark House
Steps from the Maboneng Precinct, Hallmark House provides a different experience, swapping corporate gloss for creative edge. A converted 1970s building reimagined by architect Sir David Adjaye, Hallmark House appeals to visiting entrepreneurs and artists as much as C-suite executives. Rooms offer contemporary Africa-inspired décor, and while formal business facilities are limited, the property offers plenty of working spaces in its lounge, restaurant and rooftop.
The rooftop bar — with panoramic city views — and jazz evenings downstairs speak more to networking over cocktails than PowerPoint presentations, but that’s part of its charm. For travellers doing business in the CBD or seeking to connect with Joburg’s creative sector, it’s a compelling alternative to the northern suburbs.
The Stylist: HYDE Rosebank
Johannesburg hosts Africa’s first HYDE hotel, a brand better known for relaxed resorts in places like Ibiza and Bodrum, bringing a fresh, design-led approach to Johannesburg’s business travel landscape.
Image: Supplied
The location is superb, right in the heart of Rosebank, with the Gautrain, offices and shops just steps from the lobby. Upstairs, rooms and suites reflect African-inspired Art Deco mixed with playful bohemian charm. Expect natural tones, curated SA artworks and signature HYDE touches — surf-style robes and “try it on” walls with local accessories, while public spaces showcase an evolving local art collection.
On the ground floor, Proud Mary is the perfect place to host clients or relaxing work. Easy access to Workshop 17 co-working space is a plus for longer stays. HYDE is not your typical business hotel. For travellers seeking urban functionality with personality and place, you’ve found it.
The Convenience: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton
If time is short, this one is a gift. Location is everything in Sandton and this Radisson Blu property makes the most of its prime address directly opposite the Gautrain station. That means just a 15-minute ride from OR Tambo International Airport, and a two-minute walk to your room. It’s also a short walk to the Sandton Convention Centre, Nelson Mandela Square and a cluster of corporate offices in the blocks surrounding the hotel.
Back at the hotel, the Radisson ticks all the right boxes for business travel. Helpful doormen to find your Uber, a spacious bar to unwind, and a restaurant — nothing fancy — for a quiet meal after long day. There are meeting rooms, a business centre and solid high-speed Wi‑Fi throughout. If you have downtime? The rooftop pool and bar terrace are a vibe on a summer’s evening and great for hosting clients. As with Radissons worldwide, the rooms are contemporary, well-equipped and here offer stellar views across Sandton.
