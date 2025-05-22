Vergenoegd Löw, at the gateway to the Stellenbosch wine region, offers an exclusive retreat where history, luxury and sustainability blend seamlessly.

Here, amid rolling vineyards and historic Cape Dutch architecture, guests experience a rare balance — a unique five-star eco-conscious sanctuary in the heart of the Cape Winelands.

Five-star comfort, timeless elegance

Every suite at Vergenoegd Löw Boutique Hotel is designed to provide ultimate comfort and seclusion. Thoughtfully curated interiors pay homage to the estate’s 18th-century heritage while offering modern luxuries such as private pools, hot tubs, and fireplaces for cosy autumn and winter stays. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking vineyard and mountain views, inviting nature inside for a sense of serenity.