Vergenoegd Löw, at the gateway to the Stellenbosch wine region, offers an exclusive retreat where history, luxury and sustainability blend seamlessly.
Here, amid rolling vineyards and historic Cape Dutch architecture, guests experience a rare balance — a unique five-star eco-conscious sanctuary in the heart of the Cape Winelands.
Five-star comfort, timeless elegance
Every suite at Vergenoegd Löw Boutique Hotel is designed to provide ultimate comfort and seclusion. Thoughtfully curated interiors pay homage to the estate’s 18th-century heritage while offering modern luxuries such as private pools, hot tubs, and fireplaces for cosy autumn and winter stays. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking vineyard and mountain views, inviting nature inside for a sense of serenity.
Attention to detail defines the experience. Fine linens, plush furnishings, and elegant design elements ensure an atmosphere of refined relaxation. Whether sipping estate-crafted wine on a private terrace or unwinding in a deep soaking tub, guests are enveloped in quiet luxury.
A spa sanctuary in the vineyards
For those seeking rejuvenation, the Vergenoegd Löw Spa offers a tranquil escape. Rooted in natural wellness, the spa uses locally sourced products in a range of indulgent treatments designed to soothe the body and mind.
The surrounding gardens and vineyard landscapes enhance the sense of retreat, making it a destination where time slows and wellbeing takes centre stage.
A wine and culinary destination
No stay would be complete without an extraordinary meal at Clara’s Barn, recently awarded two stars at the prestigious 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards.
It serves a five-course fine-dining menu that pays homage to SA’s rich culinary traditions, reimagined with modern flair. The menu evolves daily, using seasonal produce sourced from the estate and local small-scale farmers.
Dine inside the historic barn, one of the oldest in the Cape, where cobbled floors and rustic elegance meet five-star service, or step out onto the patio to enjoy sweeping mountain and vineyard views.
Pre-booking is essential.
If casual elegance is more your style, enjoy breakfast or lunch at Geuwels, the estate’s relaxed eatery that spills out from a beautifully restored 18th-century building with impressive Cape Dutch gables, thought by historians to have been the original cellar and wagon house (waenhuis).
The restaurant features farm-fresh breakfasts and lunches of shared small plates inspired by nostalgic South African flavours, creatively reinterpreted. The full range of estate wines are available to enjoy with your meal.
Geuwels is also a great vantage point from which to view the farm’s well-trained Indian Runner ducks at 9am and 12pm, when they pass through the farmstead werf on their way to and from the vineyards or the vlei. They keep the vineyard pests away and fertilise the soil naturally, playing a key role in the eco-sustainability of the farm.
More to explore: wine tastings, gardens and art
Extend your visit with a wine tasting in the historic 1773 Homestead Wine Lounge, showcasing Vergenoegd Löw’s maritime-influenced wines. Try the Indigenous Tasting for a unique experience of a selection of fine wines served with South African flavours such as mebos, bokkoms, spekboom, and roosterkoek.
Wander through indigenous gardens dotted with bronze sculptures by renowned artists Dylan Lewis and Manuela Holzer, explore the medieval-style labyrinth, or visit the blessing well hidden within a charming puzzle maze.
An unforgettable Cape Winelands escape
Whether you visit for the world-class hotel, the indulgent spa, the award-winning wines, or the gourmet dining, art or nature walks, Vergenoegd Löw offers a rare fusion of history, sustainability, and pure luxury.
