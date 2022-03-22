I won’t lie: on many an afternoon walk along the green belt pathways of Constantia I’ve looked jealously through the palisade fencing that separates The Alphen Boutique Hotel & Spa from the gravel pathways straddling the Diep River. Beyond the fence, I spied sparkling pools and sun loungers, while the sound of clinking glasses and laughter wafted across from the terrace. Invariably I’d trudge on, avoiding the dog-walkers and toddlers on bikes. But something had to be done.

Which is how, happily, I found myself on the other side of the fence one late-summer afternoon. This time it was me on the sun lounger, and my glass of something chilled chinking against the ice bucket. All in all a far better situation.

But I certainly wasn’t the first traveller to seek out the hospitality of The Alphen. The stately homestead on the farm — once part of the Groot Constantia estate — was built in 1753, and through the centuries it is said to have hosted everyone from Mark Twain to Cecil John Rhodes. Delve a little deeper and you’ll discover tales of pistol duels in the garden and the Cloete family that have been custodians of the property for more than 150 years.

That indelible history is evident from the moment you step up to the reception desk in the original homestead building, greeted by wide sash windows and burnished wooden floors.