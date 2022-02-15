What’s your poison when it comes to weekend escapes: a luxe hotel by the sea, or sleeping beneath the stars somewhere far from a 5G signal?

There is also the middle ground, as SA travellers tap into a growing number of glamping getaways that blend the back-to-nature simplicity of old-fashioned camping with the creature comforts of a soft bed and en-suite facilities.

And happily, some of the best under-canvas escapes are just a short break from the big smoke.

Take B’sorah Luxury Tented Camp for example. It’s situated in the heart of the Magaliesberg, meaning you can leave your Joburg desk on a Friday afternoon and be settled at your self-catering canvas suite in time for sundowners. It’s a family-owned property, with plenty of personal touches in each of the luxurious en-suite tents strung out along the Skeerpoortrivier.

Think private decks with valley views, and crackling fires in the spacious braai area. For an extra dollop of romance book the Swempie Honeymoon Tent, perched on a hilltop for unbeatable views of the surrounding grasslands. A network of trails on the farm ensures ample opportunity for runners and cyclists to stretch their legs.