Overberg

LEKKERWATER BEACH LODGE

You may curse the rutted road that runs to De Hoop Nature Reserve’s Potberg gate but, as the 4x4 transfer to Lekkerwater Beach Lodge crests the rise of ancient dunes, you’ll agree that the journey is worth every last bump. At Lekkerwater, cast adrift on a private concession in the eastern reaches of the reserve, seven bright and airy suites cling to the pristine shoreline. In each a secluded deck offers a quiet space to reconnect and recharge, while the main lodge promises inspired Cape-coastal cuisine and idyllic sundowners on the wraparound terrace. If the weather’s fine, look forward to seaside dining. At Lekkerwater, days are filled with beach picnics and fynbos walks, while at low tide resident naturalists lead shoreline meanders to discover the rich intertidal ecosystems. In summer you can swim and snorkel in tidal pools while dolphins cavort in the waves. Wintry weather brings dozens of southern right whales to the shallow waters. Whatever the season, Lekkerwater promises a beguiling coastal safari, with luxurious touches in all the right places.

