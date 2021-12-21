After the great unlocking SA is back on the losing end of travel bans, meaning we put our passports back on the shelf and look once more to all that Mzansi has to offer. The good news? There’s plenty of it. From new attractions to old favourites and country quirks, add these 10 SA classics to your summer travel plans.

On yer bike

The Sky Villa Boutique Hotel outside Plettenberg Bay is famed for its remarkable location and ocean views, and the owners recently put this hilltop locale to good use with the opening of a custom-built mountain-bikes trails network on a 500ha property below the hotel. The estate offers an array of trails, designed and built to accommodate all levels of rider. While hotel guests will have seamless access to the trails, day-visitors are also welcome. Permit fees apply.