Carly de Jong, curator of the new Radisson Red Hotel that’s opening in July, is bringing a fresh energy to the vibrant Oxford Parks corner of Rosebank.

You may have noticed Usha Seejarim’s imposing angel-wing installation made of repurposed iron called The Mundane and the Magical from Oxford Road. The super-Instagrammable artwork has set the tone for a hotel that aims to cater to young professional millennials, digital nomads, connected young families, and their pets.

The hotel asked prospective staff to submit video applications, and that should tell you something about the culture of the place.

From curator down, the new terminology speaks to a brand ethos where the line staff are called creatives and, according to their curator (“general manager” in more traditional settings), are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work and to engage in a personable, humane way with the clients. “It’s a fantastic brand. I come from a very traditional, corporate, five-star environment and this is really where the future of hotels is going,” says De Jong.

The hotel has 222 bedrooms, two all-day dining facilities, and a prospective hub for delightful post-Covid socialising on the seventh-floor Red Roof bar and terrace, where De Jong hopes to consolidate the Red experience of sophisticated, fun and relaxed hospitality. Designed to reinforce the surrounding urban art, fashion, and music hub, the Rosebank Radisson Red is all about location.